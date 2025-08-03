Despite uncertainties around their career, Karrion Kross and Scarlett have been regular features on WWE Raw programming throughout the beginning months of 2025. After Kross was snubbed from the Wrestlemania 41 match card, many assumed that it was just a matter of moments before he would vanish from WWE TV, which wasn’t the case.

In a mid-July episode of WWE Raw, Karrion Kross and Scarlett featured in an interview cum promo segment, continuing the feud with Sami Zayn, whom Kross had already sidelined with an ambush. Delivering a stern warning, Kross earned huge cheers from the audience despite being a heel and got extra mileage for grabbing his wife for a wild kiss in front of the audience.

It was a rare occasion for the couple as they rarely feature in such intimate sessions on television. During a recent interview with 10 Count Media, Kross spoke up about that passionate kiss he and Scarlett shared during the live episode of WWE Raw in Providence, Rhode Island, and noted that it was completely improvised,

“Her and I play ribs on each other all the time. That one was just more obvious than the other ones that we’ve done live.”

WWE Raw audience in Providence played a big part in Karrion Kross kissing Scarlett

Kross added that what fans in attendance on WWE Raw saw in that moment was as real and unscripted as it gets. Interestingly, he also revealed that the two usually don’t get themselves involved in public displays of affection, especially on wrestling TV, because they always knew that something was off when other couples did such things on TV.

“Her and I are not big on PDA in general. Especially too, her and I being wrestling fans, neither of us ever tuned in to watch wrestling to watch people make out. It’s kind of obnoxious, which is why we’ve always kind of stayed away from kissing on camera.”

Kross then got back into their kissing moments, saying that night in Providence, something just felt different with the WWE Raw crowd as they boosted up the former NXT Champion’s confidence. It was also noted that Kross took his wife by surprise as they never did such things in public and had only waited for the action to stop on WWE TV.