One of the most original talents churned out by All Elite Wrestling is Skye Blue who’s out of action from television due to a fatal injury. Months have passed since she picked up the injury and fans have recently been curious about the whereabouts regarding her return. It appears that she’s taking a slow approach to making it happen despite having the eagerness for a comeback.

Speaking with Chicago Wolves color analyst Billy Gardner Wrestling Night at the Chicago Wolves game, Skye Blue was asked to comment on her current state of health and mind. In reply, it was noted that she wanted to make a fully healthy comeback which would further allow her to do some crazy stuff on TV.

“We’re getting there. We’re getting there. It’s hard sitting at home and watching [Kyle Fletcher] go to work and being like, ‘I feel fine, I can walk. I can wrestle, right?’ Then I’m like, ‘Oh, no, I can’t.’ But we’re getting there. I just want to come back fully healthy so I can go crazy and do all my hardcore matches and be 100%,” Skye Blue said. (quotes courtesy Fightful)

Toni Storm Spotted At Wrestlecade With Fans Amid 2024 AEW Hiatus

Skye Blue has big aspirations for her AEW career

Being a lifelong fan of professional wrestling, Skye Blue has been thankful enough after getting the chance to sign up with All Elite Wrestling in the first place. She had admired a number of female talents in the past whom she can now call her colleagues in a dream scenario. For example, Sasha Banks in WWE, currently known as Mercedes Mone is her dream opponent in AEW.

During the July 20 episode of AEW Collision, a highly anticipated singles match between Hikaru Shida and Skye Blue took place. In a spot during the match, Shida executed a suicide dive that caused her opponent to fall awkwardly on her leg and hip outside the ring. The bump caused concerns among the ringside officials.

After initial checkups, the match was halted via a referee stoppage as Skye Blue was diagnosed with a legit injury by the medical team. Down the road, the injury caused her to get surgery to get rid of the fractured ankle. She later appeared on appeared at AEW All Out PPV only to be attacked by Mariah May.

AEW Winter is Coming 2024: Continental Classic Matches Added To Dynamite Card