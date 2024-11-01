Renee Paquette is always looking forward to being involved in new ventures which was one of the reasons behind her WWE departure. In All Elite Wrestling, she’s satisfied with her role on TV. Beyond the televised programming, the former WWE show host is now booked for a show’s relaunch as announced during Halloween.

All Elite Wrestling and TBS announced last night that the Meal and a Match show hosted by Renee Paquette and RJ City will start airing on November 7th with a brand-new episode. Fans can catch the show on the TBS YouTube channel, starting at 1 PM ET.

The announcement came on the occasion of Halloween, promising “no tricks and all treats” as the popular show resumes with some talking and some food treats. AEW on TV tweeted, “Join @ReneePaquette and @RJCity1 in the live chat as we break bread and break tables.” RJ City himself re-tweeted the post saying, “We’re back. By mainly my demand.”

We’re back. By mainly my demand. https://t.co/95uJHzGcWm — RJ City (@RJCity1) October 31, 2024

The premiere episode of Meal and a Match featured Eddie Kingston. For the time being, AEW hasn’t yet revealed who will be joining Renee Paquette and RJ City for the November 7 return. Known for having some entertaining and fun-time conversations, fans can expect to have a hilarious ride on this YouTube special produced by All Elite Wrestling.

Renee Paquette had her reasons to be leaving WWE for AEW

During a past episode of her podcast named The Sessions with Renee Paquette, WWE’s Renee Young discussed how it feels to be back in pro-wrestling by entering the AEW scene. While she doesn’t hold any grudges toward the WWE, she mentioned bad timing as the reason behind leaving the TKO-owned brand. Besides, the pledge of elevating herself was always there.

“It was just the timing of everything. I want to be there as a broadcaster, as a personality, I want to be able to help other people if they want or need help. I want to be an ear for people any way that I can and use my eight years of experience having worked in WWE to see how I can help in AEW,” Renee Paquette revealed.

It was back in September 2022 that Renee Paquette debuted in All Elite Wrestling by appearing on the company’s weekly show Dynamite in her hometown of Toronto, Canada. Spending more than two years in AEW, she’s seemingly enjoying her career in the Tony Khan-owned brand.