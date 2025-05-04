Rumors are rife around WWE Evolution 2025, the second edition of the all-women premium live event that was once headlined by The Bella Twins. The duo has seemingly expressed their excitement to be a part of the PLE as it finds a slot back into the WWE calendar, later this year. They previously indirectly hinted at the PLE’s comeback on their podcast, and they did it again.

WWE Evolution 2025 has yet to be officially announced but The Bellas can’t really contain their calm around the show. On the latest episode of the Nikki & Brie Show, the Bellas and Natalya Neidhart were discussing the possibility of the Total Divas reality TV series making a comeback. During this exchange, a direct hint was dropped about the TBA announcement of the all-female event.

Here’s a synopsis of the conversation regarding WWE Evolution 2025,

Brie Bella: Well, Evolution 2 is coming up…

Nikki Bella: Evolution 2!

Brie Bella: Maybe the Total Divas come together. How much fun would that be?

Natalya: Oh my gosh…

Nikki Bella: Even a SummerSlam moment in New York.

Brie Bella: Yeah, Total Divas. We take it all the way to New York.

Nikki Bella admittedly will participate in WWE Evolution 2025 PLE

On a previous episode of the Nikki & Brie Show, Nikki Bella had a conversation with her twin sister, Brie Bella, as she confirmed to make an in-ring return for an important event coming this July. Brie, at first, seemed confused by the hint of Nikki, but then she quickly realized what the July event her sister was meant to say. While she never named it, fans do believe that it’s WWE Evolution 2025.

Even in the beginning phase of 2025, reports broke out regarding the women’s superstars possibly being fed up with WWE underutilizing them. To make a big change around the female talents, WWE Evolution 2025 will act as a booster, and it’s reportedly scheduled at the Mohegan Sun Casino & Resort in Uncasville, Connecticut, on July 5th.

For the time being, the assumption is that WWE Evolution 2025 will be squeezed between Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia in late June and Summerslam in early August. In the inaugural PLE edition, Nikki Bella competed in the main event against Ronda Rousey for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship and going by the recent conversations, she is expected to compete in another significant matchup when the PLE returns.