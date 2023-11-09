WWE Raw: Rey Mysterio To Be Part Of A Mask Vs. Hair Match?

One of the most intriguing storylines heading into Wrestlemania 39 featured Rey Mysterio going up against Dominik Mysterio. As much as the idea of seeing a father vs. son match seemed surreal, it became a reality on WWE TV. After refusing to fight Dominik for weeks, the legendary wrestler finally agreed to a match at WrestleMania 39 to keep his family’s honor.

In a high-voltage unfolding drama, the Mysterio family was involved including a celebrity megastar Bad Bunny, and the emerging faction Legado del Fantasma. The match ended after Bad Bunny snatched a chain away from Dominik, allowing Rey Mysterio to connect with the 619 and then a frog splash for the pin to win.

However, going by the storyline, the feud is far from over, and more matches are expected to take place, down the road. Dominik continues to trash-talk his father on Raw and Smackdown episodes. With Bad Bunny getting involved in the feud, he was attacked on the Raw after WrestleMania, by Judgment Day to make things intense.

Rey Mysterio wishes to amp things up with Dominik

As a follow-up, Rey Mysterio even challenged Dominik to a rematch to settle the score, once and for all only to be rejected. But that’s just part of stretching up the story. While speaking to Logan Paul on Impaulsive, the Master of 619 talked about working this feud with his son and how he could be looking forward to ending things with his flesh and blood.

This led the legendary Lucha Libre performer to suggest a blow-off match with an old-school gimmick attached to it where his mask would be on the line against his son’s hair,

“Maybe I put my mask on the line against his hair, which is some lucha culture. If I lose that, I take my mask off. If he loses, he shaves his hair off. That might be interesting.”

Staying in character, Rey Mysterio also threw shade at his son, by commenting the following. “He talks a lot of crap. Why not? Back it up… I will pitch it out. I’ll challenge him. Straight up.”

Over the past few months, Dominik Mysterio has grown up his hair to a big extent and we can’t help but think whether WWE always had a mask-vs-hair match in the pipeline. To get a definitive answer, we’ve wait and see.