WWE Raw will be going through a major expansion through a new partnership with Netflix in 2025. With the biggest OTT platform airing its wrestling programming, WWE is expected to gain a massive increase in viewership. This move is also expected to bring in significant revenue and include uncensored programming, reminiscent of the non-PG aspect of the Attitude Era.

Some major star powers are expected to be on WWE Raw programming once the show moves to Netflix. John Cena has confirmed his involvement, announcing it during Money in the Bank in Toronto alongside his retirement. Additionally, the expectation is that The Rock will also be back on WWE TV to be involved in The Bloodline storyline.

WWE Raw Netflix: Spoiler On Major Return On December 4 HQ Media Event

It appears that cross-brand appearances are also expected on WWE Raw with Smackdown superstars appearing on the show. Ringside News recently obtained a promotional poster for this upcoming move of WWE’s flagship show to Netflix. This new poster features several WWE Superstars, including The Bloodline, Asuka, Charlotte Flair, and others who are currently assigned to the Smackdown brand.

The Bloodline’s presence on a WWE Raw poster is pretty significant as they are legit crowd-pullers from the Friday Night SmackDown roster. The revelation of the poster led to speculation these names could permanently be moving to the red brand via a Draft in 2025 or both the brand’s superstars will start appearing on Monday nights.

WWE Raw expected to pull in a new set of audience in 2025

With a reported $5 billion deal spanning ten years, WWE Raw moving to Netflix marks a significant shift for the trademark wrestling show’s content and nature. The fans are buzzing about potential changes that could come with the transition to the streaming platform. WWE’s Chief Content Officer Triple H has expressed confidence that fans will eventually embrace WWE’s move to Netflix without any issues.

During the TKO earnings call, TKO President Mark Shapiro issued the following statement about how WWE Raw moving to Netflix will benefit the brand,

“Don’t underestimate the Netflix play. In the sense that, the Netflix deal for WWE is all about discovery. New audiences, new viewership, casual viewers. You’re going to go to that front page and WWE is going to be right there being promoted and marketed. That’s a whole new audience for us.”