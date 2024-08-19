Rhea Ripley recently had the opportunity to represent the WWE through her appearance at the Fanatics Fest. The presence of the recently turned babyface figure from Monday Night Raw garnered cheers from the fans as she interacted with them. Besides, she was also at the center of a heart-warming moment of two WWE Universe members.

During the event, two WWE fans named Eon and Rachel were in attendance. Eon had a plan in his mind as he wanted to propose to Rachel before that large gathering. Then he insisted that the proposal should happen in the presence of Rhea Ripley.

The moment finally arrived as Eon bent down on one knee and proposed to Rachel with MAMI of Judgment Day was there to witness it. She was seemingly delighted to be a part of such a magical moment for the duo emotional moment in the couple’s lives. After clicking a picture with the lovebirds, Rhea Ripley also asked the crowd to give a round of applause for the duo.

Rhea Ripley to face Liv Morgan in a mixed tag match at Bash in Berlin

The former women’s world champion is coming out of a love saga on WWE television with Dominik Mysterio. At Summerslam, Dom betrayed her and helped Liv Morgan to retain the women’s world title. Rhea Ripley would get the opportunity to seek revenge on both these two when she teams up with Damian Priest at Bash in Berlin in a mixed tag team match.

Also during the Fanatics Fest, Rhea Ripley commented on Liv Morgan’s fans by pointing out that when Liv didn’t care about Dominik, they didn’t either but now they believe it’s the best thing that they have on WWE TV. Ripley also dismissed calls for her to apologize for her previous actions, toward Roman Reigns,

“The Liv Morgan stains on his little universe, they don’t know what they’re talking about, because two minutes ago when Liv didn’t care about him, you didn’t care about him and now he’s the best thing in your life. Ya’ll want me to apologize for my actions? How about you ask Roman to apologize for his actions… or should I say acknowledge me as well?”