The second-last episode of WWE Raw before the inaugural Bash in Berlin premium live event will be waiting for us, tonight with a championship match on the card. Two former world champions have also been announced to make an appearance to continue builds for the upcoming PLE. Now, a fresh match has also been announced for the weekly show.

Maxxine Dupri is looking forward to seeking redemption against Ivy Nile and she will get the opportunity, tonight on WWE Raw when they lock horns in a match. Taking to her Instagram account, The Alpha Academy member announced that WWE official Adam Pearce has given her a match against Nile for this Monday’s show.

This match comes after Nile turned on her former friend, Maxxine on last week’s WWE Raw and aligned herself with the American Made – Chad Gable and The Creed Brothers, a move that shocked the WWE fans.

Nile initially attempted to convince Dupri to stay backstage instead of accompanying The Alpha Academy to the ring for their match against The Creed Brothers on the August 12 episode of WWE Raw. But Dupri said she would be out there to support them and she was present at ringside.

The end of the match saw Nile attacking Dupri at ringside from behind. Nile also punished her by putting her on a submission hold. The distraction further allowed the Creeds to score the win over Otis and Akira Tozawa.

Apart from Nile vs. Maxxine, the other women’s division match scheduled for WWE Raw will see the Women’s Tag Team Championships be on the line with Isla Dawn & Alba Fyre defending against IYO SKY & Kairi Sane, and Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark.

WWE Raw August 19 episode match card

The August 19 episode of WWE Raw takes place at the FLA Live Arena in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The three confirmed matches for the second-last episode before Bash in Berlin 2024 are given below,

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Isla Dawn & Alba Fyre defend against IYO SKY & Kairi Sane, and Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark

– Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods & Odyssey Jones vs. Karrion Kross, Akam & Rezar

– Sheamus vs. Pete Dunne

– CM Punk appears

– Randy Orton appears

– Maxxine Dupri vs. Ivy Nile