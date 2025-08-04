Rhea Ripley has risen to prominence and stardom in the WWE over the past few years, and she’s touted to be someone who will be carrying the load for the company’s women’s division for more years to follow. It wasn’t a smooth journey for her as she had to shift residence from Australia to the United States en route to gaining fame, but ultimately, all the hard work paid off.

Speaking of hard work, WWE is taking us through the backstage experiences of multiple superstars through a documentary series on Netflix, which started promotions by dropping an official trailer on July 17, with the show beginning streaming from July 29. Being a top WWE Superstar, Rhea Ripley will be one of the integral parts of the show.

Admittedly, this filming experience was kind of new to MAMI as she was mostly acquainted with in-ring content filming, not with some actual filming. In a behind-the-scenes feature filmed around WrestleMania 41, Rhea Ripley was seen in the trailer saying that she was freaking out at the Show of Shows until her theme music began to play.

Rhea Ripley differentiates filming for WWE Unreal with in-ring shows

Appearing on the ESPN Unsportsmanlike, Rhea Ripley discussed the WWE Unreal docu-series and how the WWE production worked to make this a reality. Addressing that WWE is always open to adapting new things to cater to different sets of audiences, she understood the need for this new project. But at the same time, she wasn’t fully comfortable during the filming sequences.

“I’m very intrigued to see what’s on there and it was really strange while having the camera crew around as well because you’re so used to all of us being so top secret and hidden and you just didn’t know how to really react to things sometimes, like some of the questions.”

Continuing in the conversation, Rhea Ripley admitted to having found the filming experience to be wild, but she also understood that fans are eager to learn behind-the-scenes details in the WWE. However, for her, the filming part wasn’t entirely easy since she had previously suffered from anxiety attacks at events. Plus, it was also hard for her to speak candidly in front of the camera, while she has no inhibitions about being filmed in the ring.