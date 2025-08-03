Irrespective of how she’s doing on WWE Raw, Maxxine Dupri is having a blast on the personal side of her life, and she’s also approaching an important phase in life. Being a popular female star of the current WWE locker room, fans keep track of her love life, and they’ve been trying to figure out when she would get married after getting engaged last year.

After months of speculation, the WWE Raw Superstar has finally opened up about her wedding and revealed when she’ll tie the knot. While speaking on the Nikki & Brie Show podcast, Maxxine Dupri revealed that she and her fiancée, Anthony Luke, have been dating since 2018. She further reveals plans to get married on December 31st.

“We actually met before this. We’ve been together since 2018. Wedding date? December 31st.”

Maxxine Dupri continues to be impressive on WWE Raw

Speaking to the host of the podcast, Nikki Bella, a recent returnee on WWE Raw, Maxxine explained that there’s no such reason behind choosing the date. It simply falls on a Wednesday, which means she won’t have to miss work given her current WWE Schedule. She also revealed that the couple plans to get married in Naples, Florida,

“Is there a meaning behind it? Well, it’s on a Wednesday so I don’t have to miss work. We’re getting married in Naples, Florida.”

While Maxxine continues to be on the active WWE Raw roster over the past few years despite not being regularly utilized, Luke also tried to become a WWE Superstar by featuring in the inaugural WWE LFG season earlier this year. Although he came up short, he won in life as Maxxine said yes to her proposal that occurred at a Florida beach last December. It happened in the middle of a trip, and she had no prior clue about it.

For the better part of her in-ring stint, Maxxine has been a fan-favorite on the WWE Raw roster as part of Alpha Academy alongside Otis and Akira Tozawa. While she has been gaining attention for her charisma and presence, Anthony Luke is signed to NXT as he has been honing his skills at live events, preparing for an eventual launch on TV.