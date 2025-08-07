Rhea Ripley has remained in the women’s world title picture for the major part of WWE Raw programming in 2025. After winning the belt at the debut episode of the year on Netflix, she lost it within a couple of months, but the pursuit to get it back never ended. As such, she got herself booked in a title bout at Evolution, followed by another such booking at Summerslam in August.

Meanwhile, Rhea Ripley was praised by a WWE Hall of Famer for delivering the show-stealing match at Evolution, the all-women WWE premium live event that went down in Atlanta on July 13 of this year. Admittedly, TNA Hall of Famer Gail Kim enjoyed the main event between MAMI and IYO SKY, where Naomi cashed-in her Money in the Bank contract and walked out as the Women’s World Champion.

“Main event was KILLER and I loved how WWE Evolution ended. I was always sad when Trinity left [TNA], but of course wanted the best for her. I’m THRILLED for her now!!! She deserves all of this. Now that’s what you call, getting the crowd!” Kim stated in one of her tweets.

“I swear Rhea Ripley is like the se*iest woman alive,” Kim noted in a separate tweet before responding to another fan’s tweet about IYO’s looks, by stating: “She’s the cutest one!”

“I Was F****n’ Sobbing Dude,” Saraya On Her Most Magical Moment In WWE

Rhea Ripley’s career accolades on WWE NXT and Main Roster

While Rhea Ripley will continue to be praised for her good looks in and outside the WWE ring, she’d eventually be measured through her in-ring accolades at such a young age after coming to the United States from Australia to chase her dreams. She joined WWE and participated in the inaugural Mae Young Classic in 2017. After reaching the semi-finals of the 2018 edition of the tournament, she was added to the WWE NXT UK roster, where she became the inaugural NXT UK Women’s Champion in August 2018.

“Send Well Wishes To My Fake B**b,” Says WWE Hall Of Famer Nikki Bella

It was followed by a successful run on NXT from 2019 to 2021, which saw Rhea Ripley win the NXT Women’s Championship and become the brand’s first member to defend an NXT title at WrestleMania. Upon main roster entry in 2021, she captured the Raw-Smackdown women’s title, alongside the tag team titles, making her a bonafide grand slam champion in the WWE in the women’s division.