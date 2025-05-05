For the sixth straight occasion, Rhea Ripley entered this year’s Wrestlemania to compete in a title match. Although she remained unsuccessful in emerging victorious in the bout, she stole the spotlight alongside the two other competitors put together with her in a match that many considered to have concluded the Night One edition of the Las Vegas show.

As such, Rhea Ripley’s match at WWE WrestleMania 41 is one of her favorites now. During an interview with The Amin Show promoting the WWE Crown Jewel 2025 edition that’s heading to Perth, Australia, in October 2025, the top WWE Raw Superstar was asked about recent CM Punk’s comments on how that match should have headlined the first night of WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

WWE Raw: Top NXT Superstars Not Yet Official Main Roster Entries Ahead Of May 5 Episode

Before commenting on the match, Rhea Ripley admitted how she always was a big CM Punk-fan while growing up, and said it was surreal to hear that kind of compliment. Then, dissecting the match, the former MAMI of the Judgment Day asserted that she knew that she and her two competitors would tear the house down at Wrestlemania to put up what she now considers one of her favorites.

“We know each other very, very well, and we’re three of the best in the women’s division, so to put us all in one match, and at WrestleMania, we’re gonna go absolutely balls to the wall. So that’s exactly what we did,” Rhea Ripley said. “It’s been put over as a five-star match for a reason, and it’s probably one of my favorite matches now as well.” (quotes courtesy Fightful)

WWE Raw: Liv Morgan Reportedly Off For Hollywood For A Short 2025 Hiatus

Rhea Ripley’s winning streak ended at Wrestlemania 41

In the opening bout of Wrestlemania 41 Night Two at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, IYO SKY (c) defeated Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley in a Triple Threat Match to retain the Women’s World Championship. As mentioned by the commentary team, this match was touted to be an instant classic where SKY pinned Belair with her pendant moonsault to pick up a memorable win.

Until Wrestlemania 41, Rhea Ripley possessed a 3-0 streak in world title matches at ‘Mania but then she suffered the loss despite not being involved in the decisive pinfall of that match. While the record book will show that MAMI’s winning streak in World Title matches at WrestleMania is over, she’s still in pursuit of the title on Raw.