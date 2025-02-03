Rhea Ripley has been a workhorse for the WWE since entering the fray all the way back in the developmental territory of NXT. Then she was presented as a force to be reckoned with on the main roster over the past few years on her way to become a multi-time women’s champion, creating her own legacy in the locker room.

Carving out a path for her career, Rhea Ripley has also been part of some surreal moments in her career, mostly showcasing her brutal muscle power to anyone she’s been presented within the ring irrespective of the male-female roster. However, perhaps the most awe-inspiring moment of her career occurred during the WWE Raw Netflix premiere episode in January 2025.

On that night, Rhea Ripley finally put Liv Morgan, and Dominik Mysterio in the rear-view and won back the women’s world title. The surprising moment came during her title-win celebrations on the ramp where she was joined by none other than The Undertaker. “The Deadman” came out on a motorcycle, portraying his “American Badass” character to endorse her after the monumental win.

In a media conference, Rhea Ripley recalled that moment and mentioned how much it meant to him. She thought giving Dominik Mysterio back with his dues in the form of a low blow was going to be the highlight of the night for her, but instead, she got the special moment with perhaps the greatest sports entertainer of all-time.

“I was a part of Randy Orton’s comeback match. CM Punk’s return. Randy’s first promo back here in the WWE after being injured for so long,” Rhea Ripley continued.

“I’ve got to be in the ring with all these cool people, but now after winning my baby back, my Women’s World Championship, and having the ‘Deadman’ come out, hearing the ‘dong’ in real life, it was absolutely insane. It’s a moment that I’m never going to forget.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

Rhea Ripley teasing Damian Priest for moment with Undertaker

It was also added by Rhea Ripley said that she watched The Undertaker growing up in Australia, and thought that he was amazing. Now that getting that special treatment from ‘Taker, she couldn’t wait to rub the huge moment in the face of her “Terror Twin,” Damian Priest, also a huge fan of the WWE Hall of Famer.

Before enjoying this dream moment on the WWE Raw Netflix premiere episode in Los Angeles, Rhea Ripley defeated Liv Morgan (c) to win the Women’s World Championship for the third time in her career. This was a sweet retribution on her part as she never lost the title in the first place but rather vacated it due to injury reasons after a sudden ambush by Morgan in April 2024.