Irrespective of their regular appearances on WWE Raw following Wrestlemania 41, it appears that no fresh inclusion has been made for some of the NXT talents on the main roster. On two back-to-back episodes following WrestleMania 41, a few talents from NXT stars have appeared on the red brand, but it appears that they are still a part of the developmental territory, as per WWE’s internal roster.

Three women talents of the current NXT roster, namely the former NXT Women’s Champions Giulia and Roxanne Perez, and current NXT Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer, have featured on both WWE Raw episodes following Wrestlemania 41, raising doubts among the fans about their callups from NXT.

According to the reports of PWInsider Elite, all three women are still considered to be a part of the NXT roster. The report thus busted the ongoing updates, they have been called up to the main roster. Previously, the same source updated how both Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer sported official “WWE RAW debut” patches on their ring gear during last week’s episode.

Stephanie Vaquer made her main roster debut on WWE Raw after WrestleMania 41 where she faced IYO SKY in a non-title match that ended in a no-contest after Giulia and Perez interfered and attacked both participants. This resulted in Rhea Ripley appearing in the ring to make the save on behalf of SKY.

All of them then appeared on last week’s episode of WWE Raw as Perez faced Ripley in a singles encounter. The match ended with an interference by Giulia, resulting in Ripley getting the win via DQ. The NXT Women’s Champion later picked up her first clean pinfall win against Ivy Nile on the same show. This week, Perez is scheduled to face the WWE Women’s World Champion IYO SKY.

WWE Raw May 5 Episode Match Card

Next week’s May 5 episode of WWE Raw will be the go-home edition for the annual Backlash premium live event, and it takes place at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska. Multiple segments for the weekly show on Netflix have been made which go as follows,

– WWE Women’s World Champion IYO SKY vs. Roxanne Perez

– Rusev vs. Otis

– JD McDonagh vs. Penta

– Seth Rollins, Paul Heyman, and Bron Breakker will appear

– Becky Lynch will appear

– Liv Morgan Hollywood project revelation

– Grayson Waller will have a match