Rhea Ripley has become one of the biggest star powers of the WWE women’s division over the course of the past couple of years. After dealing with lackluster storylines for some time, she joined Judgment Day in the summer of 2022 and since then has gone on to become a special attraction on WWE TV. Her chemistry with on-screen lover Dominik Mysterio is also something that the fans have admired.

At the same time, Rhea Ripley also loves to showcase her real-life relationship with Buddy Matthews, and FKA Buddy Murphy in the WWE. In a recent interview, she claimed that Matthews isn’t intimated by the success that she’s having on a much larger platform, which is WWE.

Rhea Ripley reveals role of a supportive fiancée in her life and career

During a recent appearance on Logan Paul’s podcast, Rhea Ripley opened up about her real-life relationship with AEW wrestler Buddy Matthews. She noted that Matthews has been a veteran in this game for the past several years and that he’s well aware of things. Being a supportive fiancée, the former WWE Superstar doesn’t feel threatened by his partner’s success.

“He also knows that at the end of the day, the platform that I’m on, this might make a lot of people mad, but it’s obviously higher. I feel like he doesn’t get threatened by that, and he says he doesn’t either. I take his word. I trust him. I believe him,” Rhea Ripley continued.

“He’s very comfortable in what he’s doing and who I am. He also loves to help me along the way and help me grow, which is what a relationship should be. It’s a team, right? Yeah.”

As noted above, Buddy Matthews has been in a long-standing real-life relationship with Rhea Ripley. Despite their professional commitments in different wrestling promotions, the couple has a common root in Australia and they also frequently express love and support for each other on social media.

Rhea Ripley was initially introduced to the Women’s Roster via the Mae Young Classic tournament, several years ago. Back then she used to be a sweet innocent teenage girl from Australia having blonde hair and being in a relationship with an indie wrestler named Dimitri. Matthews was with the WWE back then who was dating top WWE star Alexa Bliss but they’ve moved separate ways since then.