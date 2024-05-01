Becky Lynch is enjoying motherhood to the fullest despite being an active professional wrestler alongside her husband Seth Rollins. The two have set an example for their fellow companions in this sports entertainment industry that one can maintain personality irrespective of the rigorous WWE schedule. Their impact remains so much that they have no complaints about dubbing themselves the greatest wrestling couple of this generation.

There’s no doubt about these two being the two most popular pro wrestling couples of all time. The duo started dating in early 2019 and started appearing in public. A few months later, they confirmed their relationship to put out all the rumors around themselves. The multi-time champions then got engaged in mid-2019 and tied the knot on June 29, 2021.

Becky Lynch praises Seth Rollins for all his support in life

Becky Lynch recently appeared on Barely Famous to promote her memoir and she discussed the smooth equation that she shares with her husband. A lot of times trolling comes his way given that his wife possesses the moniker of The Man and she indeed earned that gimmick due to her strong character on TV. However, Rollins handles things with maturity.

“You say how sometimes the male ego might have a problem with supporting a woman that is rising and doing things… that’s one of those things where, in wrestling, it’s almost eye-rolly at this stage,” Becky Lynch admitted.

“They’ll always come at him, and they’ll say stuff like, ‘Your wife is The Man. You’re wearing your wife’s clothes.’ He always laughs, ‘Oh, cool… my wife is rad. That’s not an insult.’ To have somebody who is supportive and comfortable, I’m so lucky.”

Becky Lynch has been happily married to Seth Rollins and they also have a young daughter named Roux. Be it on or off-screen, the couple have previously shared their personal and professional lives for several years and brought their real-life romance into WWE storylines. It’s certain that the memoir also has inside scoops from their lives.

While Seth Rollins is a four-time world champion in the WWE, Becky Lynch is also a multi-time women’s title holder in the company. She’s also the woman who is the first and only female talent in the WWE to have held the Raw and Smackdown Women’s Titles at a time.