A restructuring is being noted in the WWE fold under TKO’s leadership, and even the top superstar, Roman Reigns, isn’t immune to the process. Going with their cost-cutting theory, WWE has already shed the extra load on the roster by releasing a number of talents in the post-Wrestlemania season. Now, the top star’s lucrative contract will also be overlooked, as it appears.

In a surprising development, TKO Group Holdings, the parent company of WWE, will reportedly be overseeing the lucrative contract of Roman Reigns, amid ongoing cost-cutting measures. The info came out following discussions on The Last Word podcast, featuring former WWE employee Jonathan Coachman and co-host Tommy Carlucci, and an AAA commentator, Hugo Savinovich.

It was informed on the show that TKO executives are questioning the value of Roman Reigns’ estimated $15–20 million annual deal, given his limited appearances in a calendar year. The mentioned amount includes the top star’s merchandise pay, video game pay, PLE bonus, Saudi Arabia bonus, and his status as a top draw in the company, but TKO officials are notably unhappy with his limited appearances on WWE programming.

Roman Reigns has only wrestled thrice on WWE TV in 2025

What’s worth noting, Roman Reigns has been appearing in only 10–20 TV events per year in the WWE, including just three matches in 2025, a statistic that has raised eyebrows among TKO executives. Critics thus noted that his per-appearance cost is potentially exceeding $1 million, and it doesn’t align with the company’s current financial strategy.

Since the merger of WWE and UFC under TKO Group Holdings in 2023, the new banner has effectively adopted a cost-cutting strategy to boost profitability, causing high-profile releases including Braun Strowman, Cora Jade, R-Truth, and more. As such, decisions are driven by executives prioritizing quarterly financial success over wrestling tradition, and thus, even Roman Reigns comes under the microscope.

As spoken on The Last Word podcast, Carlucci suggested that TKO executives, unlike wrestling veterans like Vince McMahon or Triple H, aren’t measuring Roman Reigns’ contributions to the WWE to be suitable enough to justify his current deal.

“They won’t cut him completely, but I can guarantee you he’s not getting nowhere near 15 to 20 million,” Carlucci stated, adding that the top TKO executives might tell Roman Reigns to “lump it” if he disagrees. Hugo Savinovich further affirmed the scenario, stating that TKO will be re-evaluating his contract but has no plans to release him, after all.