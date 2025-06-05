There have been mixed reactions regarding the return of the WWE Evolution 2025 premium live event among the talent. While an all-women show could always energize them to deliver something historic, the hiccup-surrounded booking does raise questions about WWE’s long-term plans with the event.

While no superstar or match has been officially indicated for WWE Evolution 2025, reports have already claimed that they have a WWE Hall of Famer, Nikki Bella scheduled for an in-ring appearance on the show. That leads us to her original Evolution opponent, Ronda Rousey’s current status with the WWE, who once main-evented the inaugural edition.

While speaking during a Q&A session, WrestleVotes was asked about Ronda Rousey’s status for the WWE Evolution 2025 PLE, returning this summer. The source noted the former champion will return to WWE at some point due to her connection with TKO. However, there is no clear indication of whether this will happen, anytime soon,

“It’s a flip of a coin on Ronda Rousey. She will be back in WWE at some point, she has a connection with TKO. Don’t know if it’s going to be anytime soon.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

WWE’s Nikki Bella Remembers Using Fake ID To Get Into Super Bowl Party

WWE Evolution 2025: Chances seemingly low around Ronda Rousey’s involvement

The latest update regarding Ronda Rousey ahead of WWE Evolution 2025 comes in light of a recent report that claimed WWE is interested in working with her again. If that happens, then her best buddy Shayna Baszler might also come back to the company.

However, it’s highly unlikely that these two returns would go down in time for WWE Evolution 2025. It wasn’t long ago that Baszler was released from her WWE contract while Rousey has been away from the professional wrestling ring, altogether, owing to her second pregnancy. She left WWE following her match with Shayna Baszler at SummerSlam 2023.

That being said Rousey can only be expected at WWE Evolution 2025 as a spectator and not in a storyline capacity while her opponent from the 2018 edition is likely to compete in a match on the occasion of this return of a women’s professional wrestling pay-per-view (PPV) / premium live event, scheduled for Sunday, July 13, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, streaming live, on both Netflix and Peacock.