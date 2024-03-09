Roman Reigns And His Participation On WWE Wrestlemania 40 Main Event Was Uncertain

Roman Reigns has long been enjoying a part-time schedule with the WWE since the beginning of 2022 following Wrestlemania 38. In any match or show, The Tribal Chief does remain a rare occasion, and that rare attraction status for him could be enlarging, this year onward. Current advertisements are suggesting that he won’t be making a very important trip for WWE in May.

Backlash is set to be the inaugural WWE premium live event hosted in France at the LDLC Arena in Lyon-Decines on Saturday, May 4th. WWE will also broadcast a special SmackDown from the LDLC Arena, marking the first blue brand show in France. From both the nights, Roman Reigns has been excluded which indicates that he will be in a hiatus in the post-Wrestlemania season.

Charlotte Flair Wanted To Retain Ric Flair’s Tradition During WWE WarGames Encounter

However, Roman Reigns is going to wrestle at WrestleMania, and the main event match featuring him has not changed since early September. It has been reported by Sescoops that his match at the Philadelphia edition of the show was in place long before that, and it was never against The Rock as the latter was never a part of the creative conversation this time around.

Money In The Bank 2024: Top WWE Superstars Left Out Of PLE Poster

Locked Wrestlemania plan for Roman Reigns was about to change

It was added that WWE had Roman Reigns’ WrestleMania match figured out, but that didn’t mean that things can’t change. One of the reasons that things could change was due to CM Punk’s return to the company which was bound to cause a creative shift within the company including a WrestleMania match. WWE also had their Men’s Royal Rumble match winner figured out and that winner has since not changed. However, things aren’t still “locked in.”

“Even Roman’s main event can change if circumstances dictate. Will they dictate? Most likely not. But until it’s locked in, it’s not locked in.”

As per a report from WWFOldSchool, Roman Reigns is slated to drop the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 40 – Night Two and then go into a long hiatus. This makes sense as he isn’t being advertised for events like Backlash or Bash in Berlin around this period. In his absence, Solo Sikoa is being touted to play the role of the new Tribal Chief in The Bloodline.