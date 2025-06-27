Continuing his sporadic schedule, Roman Reigns hasn’t appeared on WWE programming since Wrestlemania 41 passed, this past April. New reports have now surfaced regarding the top-most star power in the WWE, today, hinting at a sooner-than-expected comeback for him as the company will gradually start building for the biggest event of the summer, Summerslam, in early August.

According to the reports of WrestleVotes, sources have confirmed that the name of Roman Reigns has “popped up internally in recent weeks,” which is usually a major sign that WWE is internally planning to re-insert him into the storylines. With SummerSlam just about a month away in the WWE schedule, all signs are pointing to the company’s biggest summer event not going down without him.

It has also been revealed that WWE isn’t just getting the wheels in motion for the comeback, but they are also ensuring to cap off the moment with a lot of merchandise sales. New merchandise and marketing materials are already in development, signaling that WWE is serious about flashing the spotlight onto him with alternate versions of his moniker.

WWE is planning to rack up money via new merchandise of Roman Reigns

The famous “Tribal Chief” title could be available in a different version. While nothing is confirmed yet regarding the new gimmick, insiders say WWE has “discussed different variations of the ‘Tribal Chief’ moniker” behind closed doors as they continue to get the return plans together.

There had also been talks about involving Roman Reigns at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia, this Saturday night, but the plans have since shifted, and now the focus is on letting the return happen ahead of SummerSlam. Given that this would be the first time that the biggest summer spectacle would be spanned across two nights, he’s expected to play a major role in the show.

We haven’t seen Roman Reigns since getting ambushed by Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker on the chaotic Raw episode after WrestleMania 41, just after Paul Heyman betrayed him and CM Punk at ‘Mania. While staying low-key on WWE programming, he’s reportedly been involved in projects in Hollywood.

Roman Reigns will be playing the role of Akuma in Legendary Entertainment’s live-action “Street Fighter” movie, as noted by The Hollywood Reporter. This is a villainous character in the “Street Fighter” games and is described as an “emotionless and powerful warrior.”