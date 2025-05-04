Roman Reigns is one of the top WWE talents who likes to keep his personal space away from the public for all the right reasons. Marrying and becoming a father in an early phase of his life, he’s been a responsible father of multiple children, solidifying himself to be a true family-man. This is the reason he once featured in a fatherhood campaign promoted by the WWE.

It was back in 2014 that WWE spectators got to experience a rare glimpse into the personal life of Roman Reigns as he and his daughter appeared in a public service announcement for the Ad Council’s fatherhood campaign, encouraging fathers to be more involved in their children’s lives.

Cora Jade Breaks Down 2025 WWE Exit; Hints At Joining OnlyFans Amid Return Promise

In the specific ad, Roman Reigns and her eldest daughter JoJo was seen putting up together a tea party for the two to the tune of “I’m a Little Teapot.” Per the below comments of the WWE Superstar, his daughter took the opportunity, seriously.

“We practiced the song a good bit. She sang it for the past two weeks,” Roman Reigns revealed in behind-the-scenes footage. AD’s Vice President Rowena Patrick also expressed a similar thought, noting that JoJo, a six-year-old girl at the time, especially took her tea party seriously, with hot tea as her serving of choice.

“I’m Gonna Beat That Backstabbing, Throat-Cutting Liar,” Warning Issued For WWE Backlash 2025

Bray Wyatt once used Roman Reigns-JoJo references in a WWE storyline

A year later, that ad of Roman Reigns and JoJo was dragged into WWE television, for the former’s storyline with the now-late Bray Wyatt. On the June 15th, 2015 episode of Raw, Wyatt taunted Reigns by holding up a photo of him and JoJo enjoying that tea party. Wyatt also sang “I’m a Little Teapot” in front of an eerie backdrop, just days before the Father’s Day holiday.

Apart from that TV angle, JoJo also appeared alongside Roman Reigns on a few red-carpet events, including the 2018 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards. The same year, the duo attended the ESPY Awards ceremony and ESPN’s 4th Annual Sports Humanitarian Awards in Los Angeles. In the latter ceremony, Reigns also received the League Humanitarian Award alongside Stephanie McMahon and Charlotte Flair on behalf of WWE.