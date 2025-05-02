For the very first time, Lyra Valkyria will go through a title defense in a main roster premium live event – WWE Backlash 2025, and she can’t wait to seek redemption from the one who stabbed her in the back. After being betrayed by her idol and country-native Becky Lynch, a few days ago, a stern warning has thus arrived from the champion’s side.

On the April 28 episode of WWE Raw, an intense promo battle went down between Lyra Valkyria and Becky Lynch before their match at WWE Backlash 2025 was made official. It was also during that segment where Lynch revealed she was the one who attacked Bayley to sideline her from the Wrestlemania 41 match card.

En route to WWE Backlash 2025, Valkyria has now revealed that Bayley has been ignoring her texts since that removal from the biggest PLE of the year. In a video uploaded on Twitter by the WWE, the reigning women’s Intercontinental Champion felt eternally betrayed by Lynch, especially after she waited until WrestleMania 41 to cash in an opportunity to ruin her dream, as well as Bayley’s.

In a rant, Valkyria further mentioned that Becky Lynch always ran away from her as fast as she could, and she’s just realized how Becky had always acted this way, like talking big and then using people before disappearing for good. Valkyria admitted she didn’t see it coming before, for looking up to Becky Lynch too much, and that now she’s in a payback mode ahead of WWE Backlash 2025.

“She made me feel so great about myself. I was hope, alright — since she waited until WrestleMania to cash it in and she ruined my dream, she ruined Bayley’s dream,” Valkyria sent messages to both Bayley and Becky heading into WWE Backlash 2025.

“Bayley, look, if you’re watching this, you don’t have to answer my texts — just know that I am truly, truly sorry. And at Backlash, I’m gonna beat that backstabbing, throat-cutting liar, and I’m gonna do it for the both of us.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

In a rematch from Wrestlemania 41 Sunday night, Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez defeated Becky Lynch & Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria (c) to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship on the post-Mania episode of WWE Raw. After the match, Becky attacked Valkyria to turn heel and set up the now-confirmed title match between the two at WWE Backlash 2025.

WWE Backlash 2025 PLE Match Card

WWE Backlash 2025 premium live event emanates from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri, and the currently announced match card for the annual event goes as follows,

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: John Cena (c) vs. Randy Orton

– Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match: Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Becky Lynch

– Pat McAfee vs. Gunther