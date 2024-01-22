Roman Reigns Makes Entry To Prestigious Club Recognized By The WWE

Roman Reigns has been the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion since defeating Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania 38 Night Two main event. But he’s been the Universal Champion since August 2020 which essentially proved his rule on the WWE as the Head of the Table with an iron fist. As success continues to flow toward him, he also keeps on setting new records on a regular basis.

In the latest, Roman Reigns has crossed 1238 days as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and here thereby also surpasses Bruno Sammartino’s second WWE Title reign. With this move, he also now possesses the fourth-longest WWE title reign in history right now. Plus, the accolade also allowed him to enter another elite club in the pro-wrestling circuit.

Roman Reigns ranks tenth in a prestigious championship club

As pointed out by Reddit user ItsMichaelRay, Roman Reigns has now become the tenth-longest-reigning champion with any title recognized by the WWE (combined mainstay as well as the taken-over brands). The Fabulous Moolah’s reign as Women’s Champion remains the recognized longest champion in the WWE at 10170 days and it’s unlikely that anyone will ever top it.

Meanwhile, the full list of longest-reigning champions including Roman Reigns as the latest inductee, goes as follows,

10. Roman Reign’s second reign as Universal Champion (1238+ days)

9. Bobo Brazil’s third reign as United States Heavyweight Champion (1335 days)

8. Hulk Hogan’s first reign as WWE Champion (1474 days)

7. Antonino Rocca and Miguel Pérez’s first reign as NWA World Tag Team Champion (Northeast version and a partial part of the WWE) (Between 1524 and 1553 days)

6. Antonino Rocca’s first reign as International Heavyweight Champion (1554 days)

5. Bobo Brazil’s seventh reign as United States Heavyweight Champion (1837 days)

4. Bob Backlund’s first reign as WWE Champion (1470 days) (WWE recognizes it as 2135 days)

3. Antonio Inoki’s first reign as WWF World Martial Arts Heavyweight Champion (3780 days) (WWE recognizes it as 2509 days)

2. Bruno Sammartino’s first reign as WWE Champion (2803 days)

1. The Fabulous Moolah’s first reign as Women’s Champion (3841 days) (WWE recognizes it as 10170 days)

Roman Reigns is expected to break Hulk Hogan’s 1400+ day reign with the WWE Championship down the road to become the second-longest holder with the title if he continues the ongoing reign until this year’s September.

At present, Roman Reigns is booked to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Title at Royal Rumble 2024 in a fatal-4-way encounter on January 27th. He’s also expected to feature in a dream match against The Rock at Wrestlemania 40 in April if not the second bout against Cody Rhodes is already set to headline the show.