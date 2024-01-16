Roman Reigns’ WWE Working Schedule Revealed For First-Half Of 2024

Starting from the summer of 2020, Roman Reigns has gone on to become a wrestling royalty in modern-day pro wrestling which was further solidified with an unprecedented title reign that has lasted for almost 1200 days as champion, the longest in over 35 years. However, some fans are skeptical about the run since he barely put the title on the line since Wrestlemania 38 in 2022.

However, despite the light schedule, Roman Reigns was essentially established as one of the greatest pro wrestlers of all time, which is why many fans feel that he has earned the right to make sporadic appearances on WWE television. The ongoing schedule is likely to become even lighter as he is set to miss more WWE PLEs that are scheduled in the coming days.

Roman Reigns’ status uncertain on Road to Wrestlemania 40

At this point, Roman Reigns is slated to put his Undisputed WWE Universal Title on the line at Royal Rumble but once that PLE is over, his status on the Road to Wrestlemania 40 is seemingly unclear as he’s absent from the promotional materials including Elimination Chamber. It appears that he will miss not only the Chamber PLE but also more future shows.

Roman Reigns to wrestler at Summerslam and next Saudi Arabia show

While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer talked about Roman Reigns’ schedule for the first half of 2024 and confirmed that he will not be seen at Elimination Chamber in Australia or Backlash in France. Once Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 40 are over, the undisputed champion will be seen next at the Saudi Arabian show and then at SummerSlam,

”Roman Reigns is not on the Australia show. He’s not on the Paris show Backlash either by the way, for fans over there.”

“Romans gonna be wrestling at the Royal Rumble and then his next big match… He could do a TV match but he’s gonna wrestle at the Royal Rumble and then his next match is gonna be his WrestleMania match. After that, I would presume it’s gonna be Saudi and SummerSlam.”

After competing last at Crown Jewel 2023 last October, Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, next against Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and LA Knight at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event on January 27th in a fatal-4-way encounter. He’d thereafter possibly face Cody Rhodes for the title at Wrestlemania 40.

