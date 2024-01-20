WWE Raw: Seth Rollins To Address Future On January 22 Episode After Two Separate Injuries

Wrestlemania 40 season will officially begin at Royal Rumble and Seth Rollins’ injury would be the last thing that WWE would be hoping for. After an injury scare broke out following this week’s Raw, the marquee superstar from Monday Night Raw roster is reportedly dealing with not one but two injury situations that could eventually change the plans of the future world championship match.

In the main event of this week’s WWE Raw, Seth Rollins defeated Jinder Mahal (accompanied by Veer and Sanga of Indus Sher) to retain the World Heavyweight Championship. In more distractions during the match, Damian Priest also came out to cash in his Money in the Bank contract during this match, but that attempt was stopped by Drew McIntyre.

Seth Rollins has emerged victorious in the match but he couldn’t escape two separate injuries. According to the reports of Sean Ross Sapp, the top WWE Raw Superstar has sustained a torn MCL and a partially torn meniscus during this match. This came just after WrestleVotes reported the following about him,

“I’m told the plan of as now is for Seth Rollins to address his health & future as World Heavyweight Champion this Monday night on RAW.”

As you can see, The Visionary will be addressing his health as well as his future as the WWE World Heavyweight Champion on the upcoming episode of Monday Night Raw as WWE heads into Royal Rumble within a few days from now. It should be noted that no official segment regarding this has been announced on WWE’s part.

Update On Seth Rollins’ Knee Injury Jeopardizing WWE’s Wrestlemania 40 Plans

Seth Rollins undergoing an MRI to determine the severity of his injury

In more updates from the reports on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer talked about Seth Rollins’ potential injury status and informed everyone that he will be undergoing an MRI to determine whether he suffered a serious injury or something minor.

“I just know he’s getting an MRI. Then we will find out. I was told it could be something minor or it could be something worse. We won’t know until the MRI result comes back.”

Once the main event match was over on Raw, Seth Rollins was noticeably limping in the ring and only time will tell if he’s dealing with something serious. A long absence due to injury could result in disaster for WWE’s Wrestlemania 40 plans.