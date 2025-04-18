Roman Reigns admittedly has his support for The President of the United States, Donald Trump but the fans aren’t buying full of this. While they do cheer their Tribal Chief on WWE television, the same thing can’t be said about his political views as learned from social media.

On the same day that news came out about Roman Reigns supporting Donald Trump, the President was presented with his signature Ula Fala, an honor of the Samoan Dynasty. Assistant to the President & White House Director of Communications Steven Cheung posted a photo of Trump being presented with the Ula Fala around his neck.

The Tribal Chief, the President @realDonaldTrump being presented with the sacred Ula Fala! ☝🏽🩸 pic.twitter.com/o0jsJFSdZW — Steven Cheung (@StevenCheung47) April 17, 2025

Being a WWE Hall of Famer, Trump didn’t ever hid his bond with the WWE. However, it’s unclear if the smooth rapport between the two parties is still intact following Vince McMahon’s departure from the brand.

Roman Reigns sounded pretty clear about his choice in the US elections

A lot has happened in the States since Trump was sworn in as President, with most of the country divided on how he’s making policies and decisions that affect the entire world. Roman Reigns revealed his opinion on Trump while being profiled by Vanity Fair, admitting he considers him to be a centrist despite being a registered Democrat. The OTC was also “very clear” on his choice during the country’s last election.

Furthermore, Roman Reigns backed Trump upon getting asked about his support for the president, saying that he also expects to have a bright future for his country by having competent leadership,

“I support our president. Trump is one of those guys where he’s got a vast history and a huge background. He’s been in entertainment. He’s been in big business, politics. At this point, I’m supporting a bright future for our country. Positive and competent leadership.”

After this interview surfaced publicly, Roman Reigns received massive heat on X as observed through some of the tweets, as given below,

“This dumb a** Roman when he finds out the Island of Relevancy is not US Territory after Trump deports the entire Bloodline to Polynesia.”

“Roman Reigns… The guy with a black wife and black daughters thought that Trump was the best choice for President…”

“So this will finish off my support of WWE. The whole company can go to hell…”

Roman Reigns and Triple H when asked about Trump pic.twitter.com/yk7dyvollZ — Mike Rodriguez Pellot 🇵🇷(Super Nerd Arc) (@MikeTheRebel23) April 17, 2025

Just a few hours from now, Roman Reigns will enter Wrestlemania 41 to compete in a triple threat against CM Punk and Seth Rollins. This will be his record 10th WrestleMania main event match – most by any wrestler in WWE history. There’s no update if the ongoing heat will impact the match outcome.