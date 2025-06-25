Liv Morgan’s unfortunate injury on Raw not only derailed plans for Evolution but also a match at Night of Champions 2025. Given her recent momentum on WWE TV programming, she was reportedly scheduled to feature in a championship match at the Saudi Arabia show, but the sustained injury didn’t allow her to be included in the match card.

According to Cory Hays of BodySlam.net, Liv Morgan was originally planned to face IYO SKY for the Women’s World Championship at Night of Champions 2025 PLE, scheduled for this weekend. This match makes sense as Morgan had been feuding with SKY for quite a while before the latter picked up the injury. Even on the June 16 episode of Raw, Morgan had a confrontation with the Genius of the Sky.

This match affirms the previous updates where Morgan was reportedly at the center of multiple storylines heading into the summer, including Night of Champions 2025 in June and then Evolution in July. In her absence, those angles are now being rewritten on the fly.

In a way, Morgan’s injury also visibly canceled another match at Night of Champions 2025 and was postponed to another date. Dominik Mysterio informed WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce that he is injured like his on-screen partner. The Judgment Day member’s match with AJ Styles for the Intercontinental Title will now take place on another date.

In a quick replacement to the women’s world title match, WWE added Rhea Ripley vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Raquel Rodriguez in a Street Fight encounter at Night of Champions 2025. This would be the second match booked for the PLE in Saudi Arabia, as the Queen of the Ring tournament finale will also go down on the show.

Night of Champions 2025 WWE PLE Match Card

Night of Champions 2025 WWE premium live event takes place at The Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday, June 28, marking the only PLE from the Middle Eastern country, this year. The currently confirmed match card for the night goes as follows,

– Undisputed WWE Championship: John Cena (c) vs. CM Punk

– King of the Ring Tournament Final: Randy Orton vs. Cody Rhodes

– Queen of the Ring Tournament Final: Asuka vs. Jade Cargill

– United States Championship: Jacob Fatu (c) vs. Solo Sikoa

– Street Fight: Rhea Ripley vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Raquel Rodriguez

– Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross