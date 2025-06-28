With WWE Evolution 2025 angles kicking off on television, reports already predicted that Trish Stratus was coming back for a match on the show. The WWE Hall of Famer has last competed at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, earlier this year in her hometown of Toronto. Fans have now been wondering about her status for the all-women event, which was further clarified.

According to the latest updates from WrestleVotes Radio, WWE originally planned to announce Trish Stratus’ return to be involved in WWE Evolution 2025 a few weeks ago. They have prepared graphics for the same before John Cena’s second promo on the June 13 episode of SmackDown. Afterward, her return was again reported a week later, which didn’t happen, either.

Although those segments were pulled from TV, it appears that Trish’s return is still planned as the source informed that the GOAT is expected to play a major role in the WWE Evolution 2025 PLE,

“According to a source, the announcement of Trish Stratus’ return and accompanying graphics were set to air before John Cena’s 2nd promo of the night on the 6/13 episode of SmackDown. While that was scrapped, the return is still on the books with Stratus set to be part of WWE Evolution.”

WWE Evolution 2025: Huge Triple Threat Title Match Planned For All-Women PLE

It’s worth noting that Trish was part of the Fanatics Fest last week that kicked off WWE’s Summerslam promotions. That appearance obviously made it clear that she was still involved with WWE in a major way. With reports already affirming that the card for WWE Evolution 2025 is expected to feature a bigger card than other Premium Live Events, it would be a practical scenario to witness the legend in a match.

WWE Evolution 2025 PLE Match Card

WWE Evolution 2025, the women’s professional wrestling premium live event is scheduled for Sunday, July 13, 2025, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia to be broadcast, live on both Netflix and Peacock, just a night after Saturday Night’s Main Event, WWE NXT Great American Bash and AEW’s biggest pay-per-view (PPV) show of the year, All In: Texas. The confirmed card for the night goes as follows,

– NXT Women’s Championship Match: Jacy Jayne (c) vs. Jordynne Grace