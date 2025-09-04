The term “record” and Roman Reigns have become similar over the past several years as the top WWE Superstar continued to make history during his championship reign. Even now, when the title belt isn’t with him, he continues to accomplish new accolades in his career. The latest such one is a personal milestone in terms of a lengthy professional wrestling career.

Roman Reigns has reached a significant milestone in his career during the 2025 summer. To be specific, August 19, 2025, marked the 15th anniversary of his first-ever televised in-ring appearance. For those who don’t know, this appearance of the Former Undisputed WWE Champion didn’t come on the main roster, as he appeared in the WWE developmental territory before coming to NXT.

AJ Lee’s Return Spoiled By WWE Shop In A Now-Deleted Social Media Post

Long before Roman Reigns was handpicked as the poster figure of the WWE, he signed a developmental contract with the company in 2010 and began his career in Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW). On August 19, 2010, he made his television debut under the name “Roman Leakee,” competing in a 15-man battle royal.

In the coming days, the name of “Roman Leakee” continues to be used in the FCW territory and even in his early NXT run. In September 2012, he officially adopted the “Roman Reigns” name before making his NXT television debut that October. This was just a month before he would debut on the main roster as part of The Shield at Survivor Series of that year.

“We’re Kind Of Like The Bopsy Twins Backstage,” Reveals WWE Hall Of Famer

Roman Reigns became one of the most decorated WWE Superstars

Transitioning into the mainstay scene, Roman Reigns would then go on to become one of the most decorated superstars in WWE history. He is a six-time world champion, holding the WWE Championship four times and the Universal Championship twice. His last reign with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship was history-making as it lasted for 1,316 days, becoming the longest in the modern era.

Alongside becoming a WWE Champion, Roman Reigns is also a former Intercontinental, United States, and Tag Team Champion, making him a Grand Slam Champion in the company. Additionally, he also won the 2015 edition of the Royal Rumble, landing his first Wrestlemania main event. Later, he went on to feature in eight more such headliner matches at the grandest stage of them all.