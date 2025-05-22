Roman Reigns is perhaps gearing up to feature in the meatiest character of his Hollywood career, going by the recent updates. According to Deadline, the WWE superstar will star in a live-action Street Fighter movie starring Jason Momoa, Andrew Koji, and Noah Centineo. These star powers are reportedly in talks to star in Legendary’s upcoming project.

The movie starring Roman Reigns will be based on the popular Capcom video game series. While the exact plot details haven’t been revealed yet, Legendary hasn’t commented on the official casting news, either. Kitao Sakurai, known for Bad Trip, will direct the movie. He replaced Danny and Michael Philippou, who were originally attached to the project in 2023.

As for this upcoming film in which Roman Reigns is likely to be starring, Legendary is working alongside Capcom, which launched Street Fighter in 1987. The franchise has sold more than 55 million copies worldwide to become one of the biggest names in gaming history.

As for the starcast, Andrew Koji is known for roles in Bullet Train, Warrior, and Gangs of London, while Jason Momoa is coming off the success of A Minecraft Movie and has several upcoming projects including Chief of War and Dune: Messiah. Noah Centineo was seen in A24’s Warfare and Netflix’s The Recruit.

Roman Reigns has become the biggest name in the modern-day WWE

As for Roman Reigns, he is perhaps the biggest star of the sports entertainment business, today becoming the longest-reigning WWE Champion of the modern era. Born as Leati Joseph Anoa’i, he last appeared in Hobbs & Shaw and The Wrong Missy. He is the biggest star in WWE today, who has 10 WrestleMania main event matches to his name, more than anybody in history.

Also, as mentioned above, Roman Reigns held the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship for 1,316 days – the longest World Title reign of the modern era and the 4th longest World Title reign in company history. Word is going on is that he might play the role of “Akuma” in the Street Fighter movie but the news has yet to be confirmed.

