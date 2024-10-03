Roman Reigns coming back to the WWE in the 2024 summer has changed the landscape of Smackdown to a whole new level. With Cody Rhodes by his side, he’s formed a resistance to the Bloodline led by Solo Sikoa. Down the line, the speculations have it that the two sides might go on to compete in a WarGames Match at next month’s Survivor Series premium live event.

Reigniting his feud with Solo Sikoa and his present cohorts – Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, and Jacob Fatu, a Bloodline vs. Bloodline match is very much possible at Survivor Series. While Solo will expectedly lead one side of Bloodline, Roman Reigns should lead the opposition side with many believing that The Usos and Sami Zayn will be on his team.

Roman Reigns Booked For Multiple WWE Smackdown Appearances In 2024 Fall

Update on Roman Reigns-led team at Survivor Series 2024

In an update to the situation, WrestleVotes recently mentioned that Roman Reigns’s team at Survivor Series might be different from what fans expect. Jey Uso is the reigning Intercontinental Champion, and despite that a Bloodline vs. Bloodline match is still possible but it’s not necessary that Uce and Sami Zayn will be on the lineup.

“It’s not to say a Bloodline vs. Bloodline match won’t happen at Survivor Series but it could be a different variation of Superstars than the ones that everyone is anticipating. I do think The Solo Sikoa-led Bloodline will be involved and Roman Reigns will be on the opposite team. Could it end up being both Usos and Sami Zayn like the internet expects? Yeah, but is there a real possibility it’s another three Superstars? Yeah, yeah.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

“We Called It The Sexy Pin,” WWE’s Rhea Ripley Discusses Unique In-Ring Style

The WWE Survivor Series 2024 PLE takes place from Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada on Saturday, November 30. A new promotional material for Survivor Series 2024 is out and it has Roman Reigns as the center attraction of the PLE. It’s also been confirmed that the ominous WarGames structure will be returning for the coming PLE.

Meanwhile, Roman Reigns is currently booked to compete in a tag team match with Cody Rhodes against Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu at the returning Bad Blood premium live event set for this weekend and this marks his return to action since WrestleMania XL.