Showing up at the all-women show named Evolution in July, Torrie Wilson had the will to perform in the ring. However, WWE only wanted to be in the audience and then appear on the pre-show panel to analyze things. As of this writing, she expects that she will get the chance to feature in one last match to call it a fitting end to her professional wrestling career that started more than two decades ago.

Starting their career together, Torrie Wilson has a lot of fond memories to share when it comes to her contemporary in the WWE, Stacy Keibler. The WWE Hall of Famer recently sat down with WrestleZone Senior Editor Matt Black, reflecting on her WWE career. Apart from letting her will know to compete in one last bout in the WWE, she also named the person she had the best equation with.

“I’m A Little Obsessed With Rhea Ripley,” Confesses WWE Hall Of Famer Torrie Wilson

When asked to reflect on her popular rivalry with Stacy Keibler, Torrie Wilson said she absolutely loved their time together. As such, she’s fortunate enough to have entered the WWE locker room at the same time as part of the Invasion storyline, bringing some of the WCW names to the mainstay WWE scene. She also mentioned Stacy to be her twin sister.

“Well, first of all, I loved that we got to come in with the Invasion together,” Torrie Wilson said. “We were kind of like the Bopsy Twins backstage, together anyways. Like just, like the two of us were just like… Just silly. A little airheady,” Torrie Wilson illustrated.

“And I feel like that gimmick kind of played off our relationship. So, I love that we had that coming in, and just the silliness of us. That’s something you don’t really see nowadays.”

Torrie Wilson loved wrestling two more names in a WWE ring

Proceeding in the conversation, Torrie Wilson further mentioned that they often joked about featuring in the so-called Diva-centric matches in the old-school WWF era, like the puddle matches or pillow fights. While Stacy was a perfect opponent for her in this kind of setup, the legendary Diva learnt more about wrestling as she spent more days in the WWE structure. As such, her favorite opponent has changed over time, as she loved wrestling Victoria and Dawn Marie in the ring.

Often touted as one of the most gorgeous in-ring personas to have stepped foot into a WWE ring, Torrie Wilson’s departure from the scene hurt a lot of professional wrestling fans back in the day. Although she was never able to hold the WWE Divas/Women’s Championship, her contributions led her to get inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, and the honor of induction was done by none other than Stacy Keibler.