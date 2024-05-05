Roman Reigns remained the undisputed cornerstone figure of the WWE for the past few years before finally passing the torch to Cody Rhodes at Wrestlemania 40. He’s expectedly headed to a hiatus, thereafter which shouldn’t come to an end, anytime soon. As the absence continues, there’s been a change in his status.

As fans keep on waiting for Roman Reigns to show up once again in the WWE, he has been removed from the official poster for the Smackdown brand. This has happened for the first time in years and it also raises a lot of questions for the future of the Head of the Table. He is not leaving the WWE but this removal essentially confirms that he won’t feature in the company’s plans for the time being.

Seth Rollins Signs New Contract With WWE Amid Post-Wrestlemania 40 Hiatus

With Roman Reigns removed, the new official Smackdown poster features the new Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair, the United States Champion Logan Paul, WWE Women’s Champion Bayley, and Randy Orton. The poster figures affirm that Rhodes replaced his predecessor on the blue brand and he will continue to feature on Friday nights rather than showing up on Monday nights.

Chelsea Green To Have A Reunion Angle Upon Return On WWE NXT

Roman Reigns has been absent from WWE since losing at Wrestlemania 40

In the main event of the Biggest WrestleMania of All Time, Cody Rhodes pinned Reigns to finish his story and become the new Undisputed WWE Champion. Since that loss, the former champion has not appeared on WWE TV but The Bloodline story continues to take new turns every week on Smackdown.

WrestleVotes has now reported the following regarding his status after WrestleMania 40 which claims that his creative input will continue to impact The Bloodline storyline to further set up his return, possibly in the summer,

“I’m told that although Roman Reigns will be off TV for an indefinite period of time, he will still have substantial creative input in the evolving Bloodline storyline over the course of the next few months.”

Roman Reigns will continue to be a massive draw for the WWE, and hence his comeback is evident at some point. As of this writing, WWE has him advertised for the final SmackDown before SummerSlam 2024 which makes us believe that he will be in action at the biggest event of the summer.