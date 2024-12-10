In a recently released footage of CM Punk’s return at the 2023 Survivor Series event, Stephanie McMahon was surprisingly spotted sitting by her husband Triple H’s side in the gorilla position which could have raised eyebrows of the WWE fans. She has long been absent from the WWE programming aspect after Vince McMahon forcefully returned to the corporate structure in early 2023.

However, circumstances have long changed since then as Vinnie Mac had to step down from his all-in-all role in the company amid some legal complications. Endeavor took over the WWE under the TKO banner and henceforth, he’s not expected to be back on the scene, at all. However, chances are bright that Stephanie McMahon could get involved in the backstage roles of the WWE.

While there’s no affirmed update on the former co-CEO’s exact role or involvement in the WWE scenario, she could still be holding an official capacity in the company. According to PWInsider Elite, Stephanie McMahon doesn’t have a role at the time of this writing, but she has lately been spotted at WWE’s headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, and henceforth, something should be cooking behind the scenes.

WWE management is keen on having Stephanie McMahon back

With Vince officially being gone from the WWE picture following the Janel Grant lawsuit and his ongoing legal turbulence, his son-in-law, Paul “Triple H” Levesque has more power than ever before as the Chief Content Officer of the company. However, this change hasn’t resulted in Stephanie McMahon being handed another executive role, though TKO officials are keen on making the return happen.

Even Triple H previously commented on Stephanie McMahon’s possible return to the business citing the reason that she has immense love and passion for the industry that has been rekindled, and she’s been by his side as he works on the creative ideas. Hence, he never ruled out the idea of seeing her back in the mix at some point, but the ultimate decision regarding this has to be taken by her.

Stephanie McMahon was present on WWE television during both the WWE WrestleMania and SummerSlam events in 2024 which further suggests that she might be having frequent visits to shows in backstage purposes. Talents like Cathy Kelley and even the WWE President Nick Khan also touted that it will be beneficial for the WWE if she does come out of retirement.