Staying out of sight for more than four months, Roman Reigns finally made the anticipated return on WWE TV at last weekend’s Summerslam premium live event. In his first appearance since WrestleMania 40, The Tribal Chief of The Bloodline interfered in Solo Sikoa’s match to help Cody Rhodes secure a victory and thereby retain the undisputed WWE title.

This comeback has shaken things up on WWE programming with the probability of multiple big matches to be stored in the coming PLEs. The stage is set for future rivalries that could be setting up future PLE main event matches. Meanwhile, the return also allowed Roman Reigns to break a unique record as this garnered over 100 million social media views.

The number has essentially made Roman Reigns’ return to become the biggest SummerSlam social media moment ever in history. Being the biggest show of the summer, this particular PLE has produced many iconic moments over the years, but the return of the Head of the Table seemed unmatchable. With hype already set within the WWE Universe, it took the least time to set a new record.

Roman Reigns’ custom belt sold out in two hours following Summerslam return

Following the surprising return, WWE Shop also took to their Twitter account and announced new custom merchandise for sale, namely the Roman Reigns 1,316 Days Signature Series Undisputed Championship Title Belt. Only 1,316 of those belts were on sale and they were all sold out within the first couple of hours which points out the craze of The Head of the Table in the WWE Universe.

Meanwhile, there’s also been a belief that Roman Reigns’ Summerslam return could have been a premature one. While speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about it and implied that it would have been perfect to have taken place a little later, but this unexpected surprise was still unforeseen,

“I loved it, but I thought it was a little premature, man. I thought Roman Reigns could’ve used a couple more weeks off…I didn’t expect it. It was totally unexpected for me. I did not see it coming. It was a pleasant surprise though, seeing Roman back in the fold.”