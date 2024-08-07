Starting her journey on the main roster at the beginning of 2024, Tiffany Stratton is already on the verge of becoming a champion. She is Miss Money in the Bank which almost guarantees a championship win. No woman in history has missed her opportunity to cash in and she should be the one to do it in the latest when the time seems right.

At the Money in the Bank 2024 premium live event, Tiffany Stratton had a backstage encounter with Trish Stratus, and she was disrespectful enough to the legend to spread the initial bad blood. Later that night, during the post-show media scrum, she discussed the possibility of facing Stratus and expressing her readiness to compete, calling it a dream match.

In an interview on Unlikely with Adrian Hernandez, Trish Stratus was further asked about a potential match with Tiffany Stratton which is very much possible given she is open to making more comebacks in the WWE. She also mentioned that her last run checked off several boxes for her given she could have helped an emerging talent like Zoey Stark.

Facing Tiffany Stratton could tick off more boxes for Trish Stratus

In that aspect, a match with Tiffany Stratton could check off a few more boxes and she would certainly consider it if the creative plans sound interesting,

“I told you I checked some boxes when it’s time for a comeback. It’s not about nothing. It’s about something, right? It’s about a few things. Will the fans be interested? Is this a challenge for me as a performer? Going back as a heel was a challenge for me and something different for the fans,” Trish Stratus continued.

“And again, like I said, if I can go back, 100%, I will and I’ll consider it. But I don’t know. If [Tiffany Stratton] keeps running her mouth, maybe you’ve got to put some people in their place. What can I say?”

For the time being, the friendship between Nia Jax and Tiffany Stratton has been unraveling on Smackdown, despite the latter holding the Money in the Bank briefcase while Jax has pursued the WWE Women’s Championship by defeating Bayley at Summerslam, this past weekend.

Tiffany Stratton came out running with the Money in the Bank briefcase as if she was about to cash it in. But it only appeared to be a ruse to distract Bayley capitalizing on which Jax pinned the former champion after hitting the An-Nia-Later finisher.