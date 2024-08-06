The Island of Relevancy could be reformed on WWE Smackdown with the return of Roman Reigns on the scene, this weekend. After making an earth-shattering comeback at Summerslam, this past Saturday, the Original Tribal Chief is all set to reclaim his throne by appearing on his show, this Friday night.

While he was advertised for the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown earlier, it was further affirmed on the August 5 edition of Monday Night Raw. The voice of the WWE, Michael Cole confirmed to the viewers that Roman Reigns will indeed make his return on the upcoming edition on August 9, emanating from Tulsa, Oklahoma at the BOK Center.

The main event of Summerslam 2024 was a Bloodline Rules match for the Undisputed WWE Championship where Cody Rhodes (c) defeated Solo Sikoa to retain. Given the no-DQ capacity of the contest, it turned out to be a chaotic encounter where Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa interfered in favor of Solo.

In the end, Roman Reigns came out amid a thunderous ovation from the audience and laid out Solo Sikoa to make way for Rhodes to retain his Undisputed WWE Championship. The current assumption is that Roman will focus on his issues with Sikoa declaring himself to be the new Tribal Chief of the Bloodline in Roman’s absence.

Roman Reigns returning to WWE Smackdown after four months

Back at Wrestlemania XL in April, Cody Rhodes did the unthinkable in the main event of Night Two as he pinned Roman Reigns and put an end to the title reign that lasted for 1316 days. It was in March that we last saw Roman appearing on a weekly episode of WWE Smackdown.

According to the reports of PWInsider, AJ Styles will also be back in the WWE on this Friday’s post-SummerSlam episode of WWE Smackdown. While there’s no update on the capacity of his appearance, this will be the first time that we will see him on the blue brand since coming up short at winning the WWE Championship from Cody Rhodes at Clash at the Castle in June.

Also being advertised for the August 9 episode of WWE Smackdown are the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, new WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax, Bayley, Jade Cargill, and Bianca Belair.