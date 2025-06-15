With the post-WrestleMania hiatus continuing for Roman Reigns on WWE television, reports have surfaced in recent times about how his pay scale might be reduced. The new majority stakeholder of the company was reportedly willing to tone down his paycheck, given the limited time he spends each year on WWE programming.

Former WWE employee Jonathan Coachman and AAA commentator Hugo Savinovich discussed the topic of how TKO Group Holdings, the parent company of WWE, will reportedly be overseeing the lucrative contract of Roman Reigns, amid ongoing cost-cutting measures. This comes after a major spree of WWE releases was done in the post-Wrestlemania 41 season, with reports available that another such list of releases is incoming.

Michelle McCool Joins WWE Legend The Undertaker In Podcast Co-Hosting

While there’s no update on the upcoming releases, the cost-cutting theory is apparently not being applied to Roman Reigns. According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there are currently seven WWE Superstars making well over $5 million a year, with the expectation that two more might be reaching that amount by the end of the year.

Meltzer further noted that outside of The Rock, Roman Reigns is the highest-paid WWE Superstar in the current roster. Furthermore, it was added that Jonathan Coachman’s claim that TKO asked The Tribal Chief’s pay structure to be re-evaluated for a cut or possible change to his contract isn’t true,

“There are seven WWE performers earning well over $5 million per year, and two others who may also hit that figure this year. Aside from The Rock, the highest paid is Roman Reigns. Whatever stories that went around from Jonathan Coachman that TKO asked Reigns to take a pay cut or restructure his deal are false.”

Roman Reigns’ Daughter Jojo Once Featured In WWE Television Amid Fatherhood Campaign

Roman Reigns’ Bloodline storyline credited for WWE’s financial success

Internally, top WWE officials have always credited Roman Reigns’ Bloodline storyline for WWE’s ongoing financial success, with the company going through a critical post-COVID period. Following the heel run, the superstar has now been converted into a babyface, that’s The OTC, who was last seen on WWE programming on Raw after WrestleMania 41, where he was attacked by Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker.

Away from the WWE, Roman Reigns has been booked to feature in The Pickup, an action-comedy featuring Reigns that will premiere on August 6 on Prime Video. Plus, he will also feature in Legendary’s upcoming live-action Street Fighter movie.