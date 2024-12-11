For the debut episode of WWE Raw on Netflix, the professional wrestling giant has been pulling all the stops to ensure that it becomes a historic occasion for the entire circuit. For the first time ever, a pro wrestling show will air, live on a streaming OTT platform instead of cable TV which marks a new beginning for WWE content.

While the debut date for WWE Raw on Netflix has long been confirmed for January 6 of next year, the official information regarding the venue on WWE’s part, came just a few days ago. Proving the earlier reports true, the historic premiere of the WWE flagship show will go down from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

Reason Cody Rhodes Wants Five More Matches In WWE Before 2024 Ends

In the latest update provided for the episode to reach a premium live event quality, an insider source Dr. Chris Featherstone noted via his social media handle that CM Punk is set to wrestle on the show. It was mentioned that the former Straight Edge Leader is possibly facing his arch-rival Seth Rollins on the debut episode of WWE Raw on Netflix.

Scheduled from Los Angeles, WWE has long been promoting the show which will feature major superstars, including Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and John Cena on their promotional materials. CM Punk was always there in the center of the poster which makes sense as WWE considers him in the main event picture. As such, WWE aims to make the premiere a star-studded event.

WWE Raw: Two Championship Matches Announced For December 16 Episode

WWE Raw: CM Punk – Seth Rollins threw shade at each other

The beef between CM Punk and Seth Rollins continued on this week’s episode of WWE Raw as the former said he is not sure why Rollins hates him so much, but speculated the reason might be because of everything Seth has accomplished in WWE, Punk has also done, but in a better way.

Later on WWE Raw, Rollins backfired by saying why he hates Punk, and the reason was stated that he hates Punk because when Punk left WWE almost 11 years ago, he called and messaged Punk, but Punk ghosted him and every other friend. Punk was also mentioned to be a fraud who tried to tear WWE down, but ended up coming back because he burned every bridge that he previously had.