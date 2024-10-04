WWE Raw is set to embrace a new era on the world’s giant OTT platform starting from next year’s January. The flagship show of the WWE as well as professional wrestling will leave cable TV for good measures and there’s a lot of hype around the move. WWE has also been fueling up things around the move by releasing new promotions.

Ahead of WWE Raw’s move to Netflix next year, the company has unveiled the official poster for the big occasion. The poster features top WWE Superstars from the red brand such as Rhea Ripley, the world champion GUNTHER, CM Punk, Liv Morgan, Jey Uso, Seth Rollins, and Dominik Mysterio. The company also sent emails to the registered fans to remind them to be prepared for the impending move that’s scheduled for January 2025.

“WWE Universe: ARE YOU READY? The countdown is on! Beginning January 6, 2025, Netflix will be the exclusive home of Monday Night Raw!” the official statement regarding WWE Raw’s move to Netflix mentioned.

“Don’t miss all of your favorite Superstars on Netflix starting this January. Get one step ahead of all the action by subscribing to Netflix today and stay tuned to more news and updates as the countdown continues.”

Despite not being featured on the official poster, Cody Rhodes, The Rock, and Roman Reigns could probably be on board for WWE Raw after it transitions to Netflix. The Rock’s involvement in WWE programming, leading up to WrestleMania 40 created tons of hype and excitement and this year’s Show of Shows may not be any different. Also, John Cena will be there for his retirement tour.

Netflix has its reason to acquire the rights to WWE Raw

According to the previous reports from Wrestling Observer Newsletter, one of the key reasons Netflix acquired the rights to WWE Raw is its ongoing efforts to incorporate commercials into the programming. WWE’s audience is already used to seeing ads during the broadcast and thus this transition makes this move a natural fit for the platform.

However, it was further noted how there will be more options for WWE Raw airing ads in between the airings, “However, Netflix will have more flexibility compared to traditional television. They can adjust the timing and duration of commercial breaks without the need for the show to adhere strictly to the second.”

Per the comments of WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H, fans will easily make the switch to Netflix, thanks to the streaming platform’s widespread availability and appeal. The move could also open up new opportunities for the company to experiment with its content as the currently implemented PG ratings are supposed to be gone.