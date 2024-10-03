As much as it’s surreal to believe, WWE has moved on from Vince McMahon, the man who once created this empire. Amid multiple allegations lodged against him, the new regime wanted to go forward without keeping any connection with him in a phase that essentially downgraded his prior status among the fans and critics.

Most recently, the Mr. McMahon documentary was released on Netflix, last month and it put him back in discussions again. Being a maestro figure in the professional wrestling business and beyond, Vince McMahon had owned the WWE since the 1980s under Titan Sports. This essentially made him a millionaire and then a billionaire but those good times are now gone.

Trish Stratus Implies Of Punishment If WWE Stars Disobeyed Vince McMahon’s Instructions

Forbes has released a list of the top 400 wealthiest Americans for 2024, with Elon Musk ranking at the top position as his worth values $244 billion. He is followed by Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg, each valued at $197 billion. Vince McMahon is not on this year’s list.

Vince McMahon didn’t fulfill the criteria to be on Forbes’ list

In 2023, he was ranked No. 366 with a net worth of $2.7 billion, but he dropped off the list in 2024, now valued at $2.5 billion. The current requirement to be on that list is to possess $3.3 billion, at least. It is to be noted that Vince McMahon is currently ranked #1286 worldwide.

“Vince McMahon has been plagued by scandal as of late, with allegations of sexual assault reportedly triggering a Department of Justice probe. Amid the controversy, which McMahon has denied, he resigned as Executive Chairman of WWE’s parent company TKO in January. And in April filed to sell his last eight million shares,” Forbes mentioned through a Facebook post.

WWE’s Stephanie McMahon-Triple H Marriage Allegedly “Segregated The McMahon Family”

After Claims of sex trafficking and sexual abuse surfaced against him, the legacy of Vince McMahon as a prominent figure in the sports entertainment industry remained no more. Janel Grant accused the former WWE Chairman alongside John Laurinaitis of some serious misconduct, including sexual assault, emotional abuse, and sex trafficking.

Recent reports also claimed that Vince McMahon tried buying the rights to his Netflix documentary, but his bid was unsuccessful. He later issued a statement ahead of the premiere and expressed not having any regret participating in docu-series that “has been misrepresented or left out entirely in an effort to leave viewers intentionally confused.”