Over the course of the past several years, Roman Reigns established himself to be a stalwart of professional wrestling. With his 1316-day championship reign, he left an incredible mark on the professional wrestling industry. Further remarkable achievements during this phase have also arguably made him perhaps the greatest of all time in the history of this sports entertainment business.

After his defeat at the hands of Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40, Roman Reigns expectedly headed into a prolonged hiatus. However, the WWE has its plans for his anticipated comeback and despite his absence, he’s linked to the ongoing Bloodline saga so that a big matchup could be created whenever he shows up, next on TV.

According to the reports of Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE seems to be setting the stage for a showdown between Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa where the former would be positioned as the “protagonist” in this narrative.

Speculation is there around the role of Paul Heyman whose involvement is bound to influence the storyline progresses. In the meantime, the other Bloodline figure’s roles Jimmy and Jey Uso, Hikuleo, and Jacob Fatu’s contributions to the angle weren’t specified by the source.

In his previous reports, Meltzer already noted that Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns are being turned into babyface figures via current storyline progression on Smackdown. Solo Sikoa is abusing his powers in his absence and hired Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa in his absence to run with his version of The Bloodline without consulting it with The Tribal Chief.

Roman Reigns removed from a pre-Summerslam appearance

Following Wrestlemania XL, Roman Reigns was being promoted to make an appearance on the go-home episode of SmackDown before SummerSlam 2024 scheduled from the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. This also confirmed his presence at the PLE as he would be involved in the storylines for the show.

In a changed circumstance, the host venue of the August 2 episode of Smackdown has released a new promotional, and Roman Reigns has been removed from it. The updated poster for the show features Cody Rhodes, Bayley, Randy Orton, LA Knight, Jade Cargill, and Bianca Belair. With that, the former champion’s status at the biggest event of the summer seems uncertain.