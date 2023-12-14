Trish Stratus Still Hopes To Become An Eight-Time Champ In The WWE

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

  • Home /
  • Wwe /
  • Trish Stratus Still Hopes To Become An Eight-Time Champ In The WWE

All

WWE

Trish Stratus Still Hopes To Become An Eight-Time Champ In The WWE

author tag icon
Arindam Pal
calander icon

Dec 14, 2023 at 5:58 PM

Trish Stratus Still Hopes To Become An Eight-Time Champ In The WWE

The “never say never” aspect of professional wrestling had made Trish Stratus a permanent and active member of the 2023 women’s roster. This happened despite the legendary name volunteering to announce retirement from competition in 2019 after her match against Charlotte Flair at Summerslam.

The etch of pro-wrestling dragged Trish Stratus back to the WWE and who knows if more such stints will be reserved for her in the future. This also keeps the aspect alive that we might see the mother of Stratusfaction becoming a champion, yet again. At least, she wants to capture the gold, competing against currently active roster members, once more before hanging up the boots.

WWE Raw: Trish Stratus “Never Really Envisioned” 2023 Feud With Becky Lynch

Trish Stratus’ WWE return was about to end at Wrestlemania 39

In 2023, Trish Stratus competed the most times in a calendar year since her initial retirement from the ring in 2006. Speaking at an episode of The Iron Claw, she told Chris Van Vliet that the original idea for her 2023 run to end was slated to be at WrestleMania 39 before things got changed,

“It just kept going and going. I got to do things I didn’t get to do, right? Ladder Match, Saudi Arabia, Cage Match. To be able to dip my toes into the current landscape and check boxes that I wasn’t able to check back in the day was pretty amazing.”

“I Might Go Back But Who Should I Face?” Trish Stratus On Another WWE Comeback

Trish Stratus wants one more title run in the WWE

With seven women’s title reign by her name, Trish Stratus remained one of the most decorated champions in WWE women’s division history. In an interview, the Canadian also made it clear that she would like to add one more title run to her list of achievements,

“I could become an eight-time champ. That sounds good to me. Why not?” (quotes courtesy Fightful)

Initially, Trish Stratus returned to WWE in February of this year by helping Becky Lynch and Lita capture the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships. Following ‘Mania in April, the latter duo would be betrayed by Stratus who would align herself with Zoey Stark the following month. A rivalry began with Lynch that continued through the summer. Lynch was finally able to defeat the veteran in a steel cage match at WWE Payback. That match also marked the end of the WWE Hall of Famer’s latest stint.

Tagged:

Trish stratus

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE Hall of Famer

WWE RAW

Related Article
Trish Stratus Still Hopes To Become An Eight-Time Champ In The WWE
Trish Stratus Still Hopes To Become An Eight-Time Champ In The WWE

Dec 14, 2023, 5:58 PM

Nikki Bella’s Hall Of Fame Worthy WWE Career Discussed To Have Long-Lasting Impact
Nikki Bella’s Hall Of Fame Worthy WWE Career Discussed To Have Long-Lasting Impact

Dec 7, 2023, 7:57 PM

“I Might Go Back But Who Should I Face?” Trish Stratus On Another WWE Comeback
“I Might Go Back But Who Should I Face?” Trish Stratus On Another WWE Comeback

Nov 14, 2023, 8:54 PM

WWE Legend Torrie Wilson Offers A Glimpse At Her “Far From Perfect” Figure At 48
WWE Legend Torrie Wilson Offers A Glimpse At Her “Far From Perfect” Figure At 48

Nov 11, 2023, 5:51 PM

WWE NXT: Hall Of Famer and Main Roster Stars Booked To Appear On November 14 Episode
WWE NXT: Hall Of Famer and Main Roster Stars Booked To Appear On November 14 Episode

Nov 8, 2023, 11:45 AM

“Trish Has Set The Women Back,” WWE Hall Of Famer Blasted In A Brutal Way
“Trish Has Set The Women Back,” WWE Hall Of Famer Blasted In A Brutal Way

Nov 1, 2023, 6:49 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy