Trish Stratus Still Hopes To Become An Eight-Time Champ In The WWE

The “never say never” aspect of professional wrestling had made Trish Stratus a permanent and active member of the 2023 women’s roster. This happened despite the legendary name volunteering to announce retirement from competition in 2019 after her match against Charlotte Flair at Summerslam.

The etch of pro-wrestling dragged Trish Stratus back to the WWE and who knows if more such stints will be reserved for her in the future. This also keeps the aspect alive that we might see the mother of Stratusfaction becoming a champion, yet again. At least, she wants to capture the gold, competing against currently active roster members, once more before hanging up the boots.

WWE Raw: Trish Stratus “Never Really Envisioned” 2023 Feud With Becky Lynch

Trish Stratus’ WWE return was about to end at Wrestlemania 39

In 2023, Trish Stratus competed the most times in a calendar year since her initial retirement from the ring in 2006. Speaking at an episode of The Iron Claw, she told Chris Van Vliet that the original idea for her 2023 run to end was slated to be at WrestleMania 39 before things got changed,

“It just kept going and going. I got to do things I didn’t get to do, right? Ladder Match, Saudi Arabia, Cage Match. To be able to dip my toes into the current landscape and check boxes that I wasn’t able to check back in the day was pretty amazing.”

“I Might Go Back But Who Should I Face?” Trish Stratus On Another WWE Comeback

Trish Stratus wants one more title run in the WWE

With seven women’s title reign by her name, Trish Stratus remained one of the most decorated champions in WWE women’s division history. In an interview, the Canadian also made it clear that she would like to add one more title run to her list of achievements,

“I could become an eight-time champ. That sounds good to me. Why not?” (quotes courtesy Fightful)

Initially, Trish Stratus returned to WWE in February of this year by helping Becky Lynch and Lita capture the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships. Following ‘Mania in April, the latter duo would be betrayed by Stratus who would align herself with Zoey Stark the following month. A rivalry began with Lynch that continued through the summer. Lynch was finally able to defeat the veteran in a steel cage match at WWE Payback. That match also marked the end of the WWE Hall of Famer’s latest stint.