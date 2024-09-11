The intriguing aspect in The Bloodline saga continues to grow with the return of Roman Reigns as he’s hell-bent on regaining the spot as The Original Tribal Chief. For the time being, he’s outnumbered against the new version of The Bloodline – Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, and Jacob Fatu. But soon enough, backup is reportedly on the way for The OTC to set up a huge match.

A lot of fans have been thinking that Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso will eventually join forces again to reunite The Usos and then get themselves aligned with Roman Reigns to attack Solo Sikoa’s Bloodline. This happening was expected at SummerSlam 2024 but that wasn’t the case as the OTC went solo to decimate The Bloodline.

Jimmy is still on his hiatus, while Jey wasn’t used at Summerslam which forced Roman Reigns to further come out on the follow-up episode of Smackdown to take out the Tongans. A similar occurrence was expected on the August 16 episode of Smackdown but then Jacob Fatu returned and took out the former undisputed WWE Universal Champion with authority.

In an update to the situation, Fightful Select reports that WWE never had any plans for The Usos to come out at SummerSlam alongside Roman Reigns, “Contrary to speculation online, there was never a plan or an audible called from an original plan to feature Jimmy Uso or Jey Uso in the match.”

Survivor Series 2024: Roman Reigns’ Bloodline vs. Solo Sikoa’s Bloodline

The source further mentioned that The Usos and Sami Zayn are expected to reunite with Roman Reigns to re-form the original Bloodline at Survivor Series 2024. This should set up the rumored battle against Solo, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa & Jacob Fatu in a WarGames Match. A second installment of the Bloodline Civil War is also being speculated at some point.

Dave Meltzer previously gave an update regarding Roman Reigns on Wrestling Observer Newsletter and affirmed that the top WWE Superstar may not wrestle until November of this year which could mean that this WarGames bout could eventually mark his in-ring return, as well,

“Roman’s not even going to be around a lot. Although, he’s working several TV [tapings]. I’m not sure when he’s actually wrestling again, but probably … Survivor Series. I mean, he’s not going to be wrestling on the Berlin show, I don’t think. There’s no indication.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)