John Cena has become synonymous with WWE Raw’s TV ratings for years as the franchise player of the company. He will be back for one final stint at the beginning of next year which falls in line with WWE’s red brand moving to Netflix and it appears that the biggest OTT platform will have his presence on a seamless basis.

Being arguably the flagship show for professional wrestling, WWE Raw will be the first one in its genre to start streaming on an OTT platform rather than on cable TV starting in 2025. While the exact date of this big launch is yet to be officially revealed, the previous speculations claimed that January 6 will mark that big move.

With this big move, it’s expected that some of the huge star powers will be onboard on WWE Raw and John Cena will admittedly be one of them. While there’s no specific date for his return to WWE programming, his future appearances should continue through 2025 as he will essentially be enjoying his retirement tour.

John Cena possibly becoming a replacement for The Rock/Roman Reigns on Smackdown

While speaking on his Dirty Sheets podcast via Patreon, Billi Bhatti talked about WWE’s plans for John Cena after Raw moves to Netflix. Bhatti stated that the former WWE Champion will be on Netflix full-time, appearing on the red brand.

It was further added that John Cena is likely to fulfill the non-regular appearances of The Rock and Roman Reigns appearing on Netflix as part of the RAW brand since they are currently scheduled to appear on the USA Network on SmackDown. Netflix is seemingly open to accepting the Cenation leader as a suitable replacement for the entire year of 2025, around 35 appearances for WWE to be exact,

“John Cena is going to be on Netflix full-time. He’s going to be on RAW and is there to soften the blow regarding the promises not being kept initially about The Rock and Roman Reigns appearing on Netflix as part of the RAW brand. They are set to appear on the USA Network on SmackDown instead. We’ll see how they get around that.”

