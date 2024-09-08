WWE Smackdown is done with the FOX era as it moves to the USA Network from next week onward. The return of the blue brand to its previous territory is already generating significant buzz among the fans while Monday Night Raw also stays on the same network for the time being before it finally moves to Netflix, next year in January.

As confirmed previously, WWE Smackdown will be having its residency on the USA Network for the next five years starting from next week which falls earlier than the initially planned date. This move comes as part of a new five-year deal between WWE and USA Network that will be through until the fall of 2029 just after WWE’s rights agreement with FOX comes to an end.

A stacked episode is expected to go down, next Friday night on WWE Smackdown with the expectation that Roman Reigns will also be there. WWE has now started advertising the former champion for the debut episode of Friday Night SmackDown under the NBCUniversal banner. This move comes after he was subsequently removed from the episode for some reason.

The USA Network are using this new promo image to promote the debut of #SmackDown. The banner features Bianca Belair, Cody Rhodes, Bayley & Roman Reigns. pic.twitter.com/OvmVt771JH — Wrestle Features (@WrestleFeatures) September 6, 2024

Roman Reigns last appeared on the August 16 episode of WWE Smackdown where he was dismantled by the Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, and the two Tongans after being put through the commentary table. So, the expectations are clear and that’s if Roman shows up then Sikoa and Co. should have to be careful.

A recent report from Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio suggests that some major happening will kick off WWE Smackdown’s journey on the USA Network. While the likes of John Cena and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson can’t be expected due to their busy schedules and movie projects, Roman Reigns can show up.

WWE Smackdown September 13 episode match card

WWE Smackdown September 13 episode will take place at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington which is being dubbed as the season premiere of the show. The currently announced match card for the show goes as follows,

– Undisputed WWE Championship Steel Cage Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Solo Sikoa

– Kevin Owens & a mystery partner vs. A-Town Down Under (Grayson Waller & Austin Theory)

– Carmelo Hayes vs. Andrade