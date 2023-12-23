sportzwiki logo
WWE

WWE Smackdown: Roman Reigns Interferes In Main Event Featuring AJ Styles

Arindam Pal
Dec 23, 2023 at 12:09 PM

WWE Smackdown: Roman Reigns Interferes In Main Event Featuring AJ Styles

In what appeared to be the last taped edition of WWE Smackdown in 2023, a massive number-one contender's match was officially announced for next year's first episode, dubbed as New Year's Revolution. Besides, altercations featuring Roman Reigns and his current rivals gave us a preview of things to follow in the coming weeks.

AJ Styles kicked off this week's WWE SmackDown and cut a promo on having the same goal as Randy Orton and LA Knight's desire to confront Roman Reigns. He declared his own interest in facing Reigns at the Royal Rumble. Knight and Orton eventually came out and declared their attention to go after Reigns, as well with the undisputed title in their vision.

WWE Smackdown General Manager Nick Aldis then suggested that all three have a case to face Roman Reigns and hence he was making a match official set for New Year's Revolution edition on January 5th: Randy Orton vs. LA Knight vs. AJ Styles, with the winner earning the opportunity to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Royal Rumble 2024.

Details On Charlotte Flair's Injury Surfaces As WWE Hiatus Extends

WWE Smackdown main event ended in a DQ after Roman Reigns' interference

Then in the main event of WWE Smackdown, AJ Styles defeated Solo Sikoa via DQ after Roman Reigns attacked him. Roman and Solo ganged up on AJ after the match but this led to Randy Orton, LA Knight coming out to make the save while Jimmy Uso joined Reigns and Sikoa. Eventually, Orton, Knight, and Styles cleared house by sending The Bloodline for a retreat, but then they brawled among themselves to end the show.

WWE NXT New Year's Evil 2024: Grudge Match Added To Themed Episode

Apart from the contender's match set for New Year's Revolution, a title match has also been added to the card of the show. During the latest episode of WWE Smackdown, Bianca Belair, Shotzi, "Michin" Mia Yim and Zelina Vega defeated Damage CTRL (WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY, Asuka, Kairi Sane, and Bayley) in a Holiday Havoc eight-woman tag team matchup.

Rey Mysterio Signs New WWE Contract Amid Ongoing 2023 Hiatus

The finish of the match saw Michin ascending to the top rope and delivering a leg drop from up there to secure the pin over SKY. As a result of this non-title pinfall over SKY, a Women's Title match has officially been added to New Year's Revolution WWE Smackdown special where Michin will get a chance to battle IYO SKY for her title.

AJ Styles

Randy Orton

Roman Reigns

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE Royal Rumble 2024

WWE Smackdown

