Starting from the summer of 2020, Roman Reigns ruled the roost to the WWE with an iron fist with the Undisputed WWE Championship around his waist. This title reign spanning over 1000+ days turned out to be the longest in the modern era which essentially solidified his legacy to be perhaps the greatest of all time in the history of professional wrestling.

Being in possession of the top title in the WWE for almost four years, Roman Reigns dominated the scene as the Head of the Table. After dropping the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40, he’s working only a limited number of dates in the WWE. This genuinely indicates that he might not hope for another title reign. However, his stance is clear about regaining the belt.

Speaking on the No Contest Wrestling podcast, Roman Reigns didn’t rule out the possibility of chasing a world title again in the future. He was asked by the host of any interest in pursuing another world title reign, “By the way, any chance the fans might see you get bored and go after that thing [pointing at World Title] one day if we’re trying to lift the value?”

In response, the five-time world champion responded saying that WWE knows how to increase the value of its championships which should lead the belt to his waist, “You know what waist it’s supposed to go on, so yeah.”

Roman Reigns wanted to spend more time in the WWE locker room

During the appearance, Roman Reigns was also asked if there’s anything he misses from the early point of his career in the WWE. He said that he misses the friendships and the locker room vibes from his heyday in the company. As such, he had to choose between his family and fellow colleagues and his option was clear.

Furthermore, Roman Reigns admittedly decided to focus on becoming a bigger star power. He’s happy in the current phase of his career, but if any option would be available for him, he’d like to spend more time in the locker room to spend more time with the locker room members,

“I mostly miss being in the locker room. I miss the camaraderie, that bond with the boys. But I had to grow up, you know? It was time to choose—either be a superstar or be one of the boys, and I picked business. But yeah, I miss being in there, being able to guide some of those guys.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

Starting in 2022, Roman Reigns adapted himself to a minimum schedule that WWE has to offer around the biggest premium live events of a calendar year. After performing in the Royal Rumble, he’s expectedly headed back to a hiatus, thanks to a brutal attack by Seth Rollins after getting eliminated by CM Punk.