Being the Original Tribal Chief of The WWE, Roman Reigns is seemingly set for a mega match at Wrestlemania 41. If previous reports were to go by then he was gearing up for another main event title match, possibly a triple threat but plans never materialized, appropriately in this aspect.

Jacob Fatu’s sudden emergence as a top star in WWE has been a topic of significant backstage discussion, with plans reportedly being in the pipeline to elevate him to the main event scene at Wrestlemania 41.

Billi Bhatti of the Dirty Sheets revealed that WWE initially planned a high-profile match between Roman Reigns and Jacob Fatu for WrestleMania 41 before shifting direction,

“It was Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk, it was Logan Paul vs. John Cena, it was a rematch between Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley, it was Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte Flair, and it was The Rock vs. Cody Rhodes, with potentially Roman Reigns added to the match.”

With reports out about the Triple Threat, this match was further canceled alongside The Rock vs. Cody Rhodes. Reigns was rather slated to face Fatu in a match designed to elevate the current Bloodline member. Bhatti further explained the situation hinting at Fatu’s imminent push to the main event scene over the course of the next 12 months,

“Roman Reigns would have gone on to face Jacob Fatu, which is a match they have saved. The idea is to push Jacob Fatu for the next 12 months to the top of the card, and facing Roman Reigns is a huge rub for him.”

It was essentially mentioned by Bhatti that getting a match against Reigns means that Fatu is being considered for the big leagues. However, there’s no confirmed update on whether Reigns vs. Fatu could still be intact for the Wrestlemania 41 card. For the time being, rumors suggest that Reigns is slated to be in a match against CM Punk.

Wrestlemania 41: Reason The Rock Vs. Cody Rhodes Canceled At WWE PLE

WWE Wrestlemania 41 PLE rumored match card

Wrestlemania 41 WWE premium live event will emanate from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday and Sunday, April 19 and 20 and no superstar or match has officially been announced for the show, as of this writing. The currently rumored match card for the PLE goes as follows,

– Triple Threat Match: Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso

– WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. IYO SKY

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

– Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest