There have been quite a few speculations on two WWE Raw Superstars – namely Karrion Kross and Scarlett possibly leaving the company during the post-Wrestlemania 41 season. Heading into the Show of Shows Kross reportedly had only one match left to compete in which he already did against AJ Styles, fueling up the speculations that what could be next in store for him and his real-life wife.

While reports didn’t really clarify what could be waiting for these two current WWE Raw roster talents, Scarlett added more intrigue to the scenario as she shared a cryptic Instagram post that read, “A choice is coming. One way or another.” While she didn’t clarify the context, the post led the fans to think that something major is brewing regarding her career perspective which also affects Kross.

WWE Smackdown: Absent Star Called Out For First-Ever Championship Defense

WWE Superstar Scarlett Bordeaux pic.twitter.com/qVobWkKe1s — Hot Babes 'N Pro Wrasslin (@BabesnWrasslin) April 1, 2025

It has been reported that Scarlett & Karrion Kross' WWE contracts are up this year. Scarlett has dropped a tease on IG that a choice is coming. Does this have to do with their WWE contracts & if so, could they be thinking of leaving the company? pic.twitter.com/HhogkS9Ao7 — PWUnlimited (@PWUnlimited) April 30, 2025

It would also be related to Kross’ current storyline with AJ Styles on WWE Raw but the popular belief is that the post is related to a decision about their future in WWE. Kross already turned heads with a scathing promo during the WrestleMania 41 recap show, venting frustrations about being left off the biggest premium live event of the year. Fans immediately started questioning whether the promo was very real.

On the Fightful Select Q&A podcast, Sean Ross Sapp later cleared the air, stating the promo’s true nature. According to the source, it was both a shoot and a work to keep things interesting around Kross and Scarlett, “A lot of people asking if it was a work or a shoot—it was both. It wasn’t scripted. It all came from him. He did weave storyline in and out of it.”

Tiffany Stratton Wants Charlotte Flair’s Contemporary To Return To WWE

WWE Raw: Karrion Kross-Scarlett could join a new faction

In another development from the latest bygone episode of WWE Raw, Sami Zayn confronted Seth Rollins about the latter allying with Paul Heyman and Bron Breakker, calling the new faction a “load of crap” and pointing out that Rollins was just becoming another “Paul Heyman guy” like Roman Reigns and CM Punk.

Following that segment, Karrion Kross took to social media asking fans if they thought Zayn made the right choice on WWE Raw. A fan also suggested that Kross should join Rollins’ faction due to their aligned visions to which Kross responded with intrigue by saying: “Oh really? Elaborate. You have my attention?” So, Scarlett eventually be indicating at Kross joining Rollins’ faction, as well.